The Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday provided the following COVID-19 vaccination update via email. What’s Up Newp is sharing the update and information in its entirety to help get this important information out to as many people as possible.

Rhode IslandCOVID-19 Vaccination Update


The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is writing to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts. As of this morning,315,865peoplehave received one dose of vaccine. A total of194,497peoplehave received two doses of vaccine.See the data.

We continue to be in thetop 10states nationally for the number of people who have received at least one dose. We have administered almost half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in our state. Our average number of doses administered per day has topped 10,000, and last week we administered more than 70,000 doses, which is more than we have done in any one week.

We have the capacity to administer 100,000 doses a week, and we envision having the capacity to administer 160,000 doses by next week. As we work to build out our vaccination capacity and prepare for an increase in supply, we continue to encourage Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated once they are eligible. These vaccines are safe, effective, and will save lives.


New State-Run Vaccination Sites

Two new State-run sites will open this weekend.

The State-run site in South County will open Saturday, March 27, at the Schneider Electric facility, 132 Fairgrounds Road, West Kingston. The Woonsocket site will open Sunday, March 28, at the old Sears department store at 1500 Diamond Hill Road. Both State-run sites will operate from 2 to 6 p.m.

Appointments for these two new State-run sites will open Friday at approximately 5 p.m. with 400 slots available at each site. Appointments will be available throughvaccinateRI.org.

In addition to these sites, we are working to open locations in Westerly, East Providence, and Johnston. As our vaccine supply increases, more appointments will become available at these sites and others. We are working hard every day to make sure that we can make vaccines more accessible.


Eligibility Timeline

All Rhode Islanders will be eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated by April 19. Between now and April 19, we are going to continue to open eligibility to different age groups, as you can see on ourupdated timeline.

We are currently vaccinating people who are age 64 to 60 and people who are age 64 to 16 with underlying health conditions. We aim to open eligibility to the remaining groups by the following dates:

  • People age 59 to 50 by April 5;
  • People age 49 to 40 by April 12;
  • And people age 39 to 16 by April 19.
