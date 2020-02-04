What to eat and drink this week in Newport County

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

It may be winter and it may be cold, but there is no reason to stay in during this time of the year. We repeat, there’s still plenty of delicious and great things going on during this time of the year that are worthy of leaving the house for.

Here’s what’s up for the week ahead when it comes to dine, drink and deliciousness;

Dine & Drink This Week

Learn nutritious recipes and cooking techniques with MLK Community Center​ on Tuesday night during LivFit Nutrition & Cooking Class.

Head for Stella Mare Wellness on Wednesday evening for Rudy’s Travelling Elixir Lounge. The evening includes mood-elevating, non-alcoholic, medicinal plant dranks, LIVE MUSIC by Little Funk Supreme & High Tidals, and other unique offerings!

Forty 1 North has selected a wide variety of wines from various regions around the world for this week’s Fermentation Class. Check out Fermentation Class: Winter Wine on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

Diego’s Newport is hosting a Winter Mezcal Tasting on Wednesday, the evening will feature a five-course meal and Mezcal Copita Tastings and Cocktails.

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar is hosting the second Eat for COA night on Thursday from 5-9 PM. Enjoy delicious food and signature craft cocktails while supporting local. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Clean Ocean Access to support ocean health!

Midtown Oyster Bar is hosting Lobster Night every Thursday night this month. Enjoy a special menu with lobster appetizers and lobster entrees beginning at 5 pm.

Don’t bother cooking dinner Thursday night — just head on over to Flat Waves Food Shack in Middletown after 4pm because they’re donating a percentage of the profits to AIR.

Dine In, Eat Your Heart Out at Portsmouth Free Public Library on Thursday night.

After being closed nearly two weeks for renovations, Brick Alley Pub reopens on Friday at 4 pm.

Burgundian Liege Waffles are coming back for Waffles and Beer at Ragged Island Brewing on Friday night.

On Friday night, you can learn how to shuck an oyster and taste some great wine at Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet. Oyster Shucking and Wine Tasting

Commonwealth Brewing Company is hosting a Rhode Island launch party at Stoneacre Brasserie on Friday night. The fun starts at 7 pm.

Spend a fun afternoon learning the art of Mozzarella cheese making with Simmons Farms resident cheese maker, Karla Simmons, on Saturday beginning at 2 pm. Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons

Join Create Color Art Studio on Sunday at 4 pm for their inaugural event at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. Grab your friends and meet us there for some painting and socializing. Brushes & Brews at Newport Craft Brewing, Sunday, Feb 9, 4:00 pm

The Cheese Wheel Village Market in Tiverton is hosting Whim Chocolate Valentine’s Day Tasting on Sunday at 11 am.

Dine & Drink Notes

Love brunch? We’ve updated our look at Where To Find Brunch In Newport.

Caleb & Broad is fully back up and running after their big renovation. Stop on in to check out the new look, new menu, and new chef.

Eli Dunn, Owner of Eli’s in Warren, is heading back to Chopped to compete in Chopped Champions, according to the Boston Globe. Dunn and 15 others will compete for $50,000. His episode airs Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m.

Ahead of National Pizza Day on February 9th, we have a poll going to find out who makes the best slice in Newport. More than 1,500 have voted, cast your vote now (you could win a free pizza).

Just in time for Valentine’s Day – Bouchard Restaurant & Inn has been ranked among OpenTable’s ‘Most Romantic Resturants in America for 2020’

Salvation Cafe is among those restaurants on a winter break, they reopen on February 12th. Keep track on when restaurants are open and closed this winter here.

ICMI – Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams in May, expanding to two days.

Looking Ahead

A Texas BBQ Buffet will be held on February 12th to benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Of course, don’t forget to dine and drink on Valentine’s Day – 16 Ideas for Valentine’s Day Weekend in Newport

Looking Ahead: Newport Burger Bender returns February 14 – 23.

Newport Vineyards has a Wine & Cheese Class coming up on February 13th, their WINEterfest Speakeasy Soiree on February 14th, their 24th Annual WINEterfest on Feb.ruary 15th and 16th, and the next edition of their Scratch Series, Chocolate Sweet & Savory, coming up on February 20th. Event calendar and details here.

Until next time, dine and drink responsibly!