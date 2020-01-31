Texas BBQ Buffet on February 12th will benefit MLK Center

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

On Wednesday, February 12th the Rotary Clubs of Middletown, Jamestown, Newport, and Portsmouth/Tiverton and the Newport Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK), will hold their eighth annual Texas BBQ buffet to benefit the MLK Community Center’s Hunger Relief Programs and to restock their Feed-A-Friend Food Pantry and new Mobile Food Pantry.



The BBQ Buffet is being provided by the generous support of the Atlantic Resort at Wyndham Newport.



This ticketed event will be held at the Atlantic Resort at Wyndham Newport from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and tickets are $25 each. Guests will be offered a hot Texas-style buffet and are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, personal hygiene item, or household item. Donations and all funds raised will benefit the MLK Community Center, whose hunger services, education programming, and community programming Newport County families and individuals rely on.



This annual fundraiser was organized by the Rotary Clubs to help restock the MLK’s food pantry following the increased need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Tickets are $25 each and donations may also be made to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI, 02840.



For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Alyson Novick, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s Director of Development, anovick@mlkccenter.org, (401) 846-4828 x102;

Pat Burke, burke.patrick.l@gmail.com, (401) 864-4028; or Deanna Conheeny, djconheeny@gmail.com, (401) 829-0098.

