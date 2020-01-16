16 Ideas for Valentine’s Day Weekend in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Home to awe-inspiring natural landscapes, cozy nooks and crannies, and the Most Romantic Hotel in the United States, the City-by-the-Sea makes an excellent destination for Valentines. As February 14th weekend fast approaches, we’ve curated 15 ideas to help you make a plan. Whether you’re looking for a romantic candlelit dinner, a seaside stroll, live music, fun Winter Festival events or even a CatVideoFest – you’ll be able to find it in Newport over Valentine’s Day weekend.

TO STAY

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina | Enjoy a romantic weekend getaway to Newport with Gurney’s Valentine’s Day Package. You’ll get a daily breakfast credit for two, an amenity of champagne and chocolate truffles and a late 2PM checkout based on availability. Gurney’s Polar Pineapples will be back Feb 14th -15th. Treat yourself to a Gurney’s signature cocktail from the ice bar and snuggle up with your Valentine around one of the resorts eleven fire pits, all while enjoying the best views of Narragansett Bay. Live entertainment by Chelley Knights Duo, Friday & Saturday 3:00PM – 11:00PM. On Saturday the 15th, Gurney’s will also host the 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Sam Adams from 11am-3:30pm. Book your Valentine’s Day weekend at Gurney’s here.

OceanCliff | Indulge in this Valentine’s Getaway Package, which includes a cozy one-night stay at OceanCliff Hotel and a five-course dinner for two in the Safari Room Restaurant. This package also includes an in-room bottle of Prosecco, chocolate truffles and continental breakfast the next morning.

- Advertisement -

Deluxe Room Package~ $275

Luxury Room Package~ $325

Dinner Only~ $60 per person.

Five-course dinner and live jazz with Steve DeConti. View Valentine’s Day Menu here. Call 401.849.4873 for dinner reservations and 401.619.7925 for package availability and reservations. Available Friday, February 14 only.

The Chanler | Voted Most Romantic Hotel In America by Conde Nast Traveler the Chanler and its stunning views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk will make it an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. So will it’s one-of-a-kind luxurious rooms, top-notch service and dining experience at Cara. Book a room here.

Hotel Viking | Savor a romantic weekend getaway at this iconic (and pet-friendly!) Newport hotel and treat yourselves with a couples massage at Spa Fjor. On February 15th and 16th, Hotel Viking’s Courtyard will feature an ice bar, fire pits & blankets. Enjoy invigorating cocktails crafted by mixologists. Book here.

TO DINE

Newport Cooks Kitchen | On February 14th, Newport Cooks Kitchen on Aquidneck Avenue will host Date Night: A Valentine’s Day Dinner of Local Scallops & Aphrodisiacs with Chef Deja Hart. You and your Valentine can make an amorously inspired meal together using locally harvested scallops and special “secret ingredients.” A magnificent meal intended to induce amorous results! $85/student. Book tickets here.

The Reef | Enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner Feb 14th, 15th or 16th alongside unobstructed views of Fort Adams and the Newport Bridge. Beginning at 6:00 PM, The Reef’s special Valentines dinner menu includes a choice of appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a bottle of wine or champagne. For more information on Chef Marlon’s Valentine’s selection, visit The Reef’s website: https://bit.ly/30FtOXI. Valentine’s Specials begin serving at 6:00 PM. $65 a person or $100 for two. Make a reservation here.

White Horse Tavern | America’s oldest tavern is celebrating Valentine’s Day February 14th and 15th. Get your reservations in before they book up. For more information, head here.

Grace Vanderbilt | The fireplace and live piano music are the perfect backdrops for a Valentine’s Day dinner, and artfully crafted cocktails by master mixologist Christina Mercado are just as exquisite as the food. Prior to dinner, you can experience Vanderbilt Grace’s Cozy Cocktail Den, open in their outdoor space any evening between 5pm-6pm. Christina mixes up warm cocktails while you and your Valentine curl up with a blanket by the cozy fireplace. S’mores & blankets: complimentary for house guests; $10 per person for non-resident guests. Info on making reservations here

Bouchard Restaurant | Voted the best restaurant in Rhode Island in 2016, this is the place to go if you’re trying to impress your Valentine. View the French-inspired menu and book here.

Sky Bar Clarke Cooke House | Skip the box of chocolates this year and get to the Clarke Cooke House for dessert and order the famous Snowball in Hell. View menu/book here.

TO DRINK

Newport Vineyards Speakeasy Soiree + WINEterfest| Sip, savor and swing into WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards’ Speakeasy Soiree on February 14th, 7pm-10pm. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged! Please note this is a cocktail style event, seating will be limited – plenty of space for dancing! Ticket includes light fare and a welcome glass of wine! For more information and tickets, head here.

On Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th, Newport Vineyards will host its 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend. Two days full of grape stomping, wine tasting and beer tasting (at the new onsite brewery Taproot Brewing Co.)! Enjoy live music while sipping at the famous Ice Wine Bar. Grape stomping at 1:00 & 3:00 both days. Live music is noon – 4pm both days. Saturday: The Bucks Band, Sunday: Blue Light Bandits. For more information on tickets, head here.

Castle Hill Inn | Not just one of Newport’s most luxurious and romantic hotels, Castle Hill Inn has an incredible bar and restaurant with one of the most extensive wine selections on the island. View the menu/book here.

TO DO

Complete the Water Journey at Bodhi Spa | Experiencing the therapeutic Water Journey at the Bodhi Spa with your Valentine is the ultimate luxury. You’ll both feel rejuvenated and refreshed after you float in the Epsom Salt and Dead Sea Salt pools, sit in the aromatherapy steam room and infrared sauna and plunge into the Cold Plunge pool. If you really want to indulge, go for a couple’s massage afterward. Book here.

Stroll the Cliff Walk | Bundle up and take a stroll along the Cliff Walk. Take photo under the “Love is Life” message with your Valentine, and tag it #whatsupnewp. Learn more about the Cliff Walk here.

See a movie at JPT Film and Event Center| There’s something much more romantic about seeing a movie at JPT vs. the regular cinema. Plus, you can enjoy wine and beer while you’re there. For some slightly offbeat Valentine’s Day plans, you can catch CatVideoFest 2020 here from February 15th-16th.

Listen to live music at Newport Marriott | If you and your Valentine are Eagles fans, you can see the Eagles Experience show on February 14th, 8:30pm-11:30pm at the Marriott. The Eagles Experience aims to be the most authentic tribute show to the Eagles available today. With a one-to-one lineup that reflects the Eagles during their heyday in the late 70s, the members of the band are each dedicated to presenting their part as accurately as possible, and will provide you with an ultimate “Eagles Experience.” Tickets: $15 in advance or with Winter Festival Bracelet, $20 at the door. VIP Tickets: $40 in advance or with Bracelet, $45 at the door. VIP ticket includes upfront seating at a table and a drink ticket. More info here.