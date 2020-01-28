Where To Find Brunch in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

*Updated 1/28/2020. This story was originally published on January 5, 2015, it is routinely updated. *

Brunch, the delicious combination of breakfast, lunch and alcohol consumed usually in the late morning, can be found in many of the most popular restaurants across Newport. Until recently, it could only mostly be found on Sundays across The City By The Sea, but we’re happy to report that there has been an increase of options for Brunch on Saturdays and throughout the entire week.

We’re considering Brunch a place you can get a Bloody Mary (or your favorite cocktail) and a combination of breakfast and lunch. Obviously, if you’re looking for breakfast without the booze, you have Gary’s Handy Lunch, Franklin Spa, The Hungry Monkey, Annie’s, Belle’s Cafe, IHOP Middletown and many others serving breakfast daily!

Without further ado, Brunch options are served in alphabetical order:

1 – Bar ‘Cino

What Makes It Unique: Your choice of shared plates, grilled pizzas, a variety of salads/soup with Italian flare.

Serving Lunch/Brunch: Open at 11:30am daily, closed Mondays.

Open at 11:30am daily, closed Mondays. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Bar ‘Cino | 22 Washington Square | www.barcino.com

2 – Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant

What Makes It Unique: Where else could you have breakfast with an order of oysters or clams from the raw bar? It’s a great combo. Also, they serve breakfast all day!

Serving Breakfast/Brunch: Starting at 7am daily.

Starting at 7am daily. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant | 254 Thames Street | www.benjaminsrawbar.com

3 – Cafe Zelda

What Makes It Unique: French & American inspired brunch dishes that include Smoked Salmon & Scrambled Eggs (cream cheese, chives), Eggs Chesapeake (crabmeat, hollandaise) and many more delicious items.

Serving Brunch: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday Menu: See The Menu

Cafe Zelda | 528 Thame Street | www.cafezelda.com

4 – Caleb & Broad

What Makes It Unique: Caleb & Broad is a step up from bar food and a step down from fine dining. You’re going to get great food and a fun dining experience at an affordable price.

Serving Brunch: Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Caleb & Broad | 162 Broadway | www.calebandbroad.com

5 – Castle Hill Inn

What Makes It Unique: The service is impeccable, the food delicious and the views are the best in all of Newport by far.

Serving Brunch: On Sunday from 11:30am – 2:00pm

On Sunday from 11:30am – 2:00pm Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Castle Hill Inn | 590 Ocean Drive | www.castlehillinn.com

6 – Clarke Cooke House

What Makes It Unique: Live piano music, with Bobby Ferreira, down on Bannisters Wharf with brunch and a glass of champagne, does life get better? Nope.

Serving Brunch: Sundays: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sundays: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

The Clarke Cooke House | Bannister’s Wharf | www.clarkecooke.com

7 – Corner Cafe

What Makes It Unique: The Corner Cafe is the home of casual elegance and creative, eclectic and affordable breakfast/brunch. It’s one of the most popular spots in town on weekend morning’s and is BYOB!

Serving Brunch: Breakfast served all day and night.

Breakfast served all day and night. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Corner Cafe | 110 Broadway | www.cornercafenewport.com

8 – Cru Cafe

What Makes It Unique: Cru Cafe changes up their brunch menu weekly and always is using the freshest local ingredients. The brunch is BYOB, and lucky for you there’s a liquor store right across the parking lot!

Serving Brunch: On Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

On Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm. Menu: See the menu here

Cru Cafe | 1 Casino Terrace | www.crucafenewport.com

9 – Diego’s

What Makes It Unique: Location, affordability, outdoor seating, cocktail menu…we could go on and on. Diego’s specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern and creative twist, it’s not possible to be disappointed by the food or drink menu choices! Plus, Diego’s has a new Middletown location – Diego’s Barrio Cantina – that also serves brunch, has parking and is perfect for larger parties. Click the link above to check it out and make a reservation.

Serving Brunch: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (during summer season) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (during summer season) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Diego’s | 11 Bowen’s Wharf | www.diegosnewport.com

10 – Fifth Element

What Makes It Unique: What’s better than brunch and live music? Not much.

Serving Brunch: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Fifth Element | 111 Broadway | www.thefifthri.com

11 – Forty 1 North

What Makes It Unique: Who can argue with drinking delicious cocktails in the middle of the day and ordering from a menu that satisfies all of your ravenous whims? Toss in sweeping views of the harbor and a fireplace in a casual elegant setting and you have yourself brunch at The Grill.

Serving Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Forty 1 North | 351 Thames Street | www.41north.com

12 – Midtown Oyster Bar

What Makes It Unique: You’re in the heart of downtown, have 2 amazing roof decks in the warmer months and have one of the best raw bars that can be found in Newport.

Serving Brunch: Starting at 11am on Sunday

Starting at 11am on Sunday Menu: Not available online

Midtown Oyster Bar | 345 Thames Street |www.midtownoyster.com

13 – Perro Salado

What Makes It Unique: Menu offers a variety of Mexican inspired dishes on their menu. Entradas, Ensaladas, Platos Principales, Taqueria…need we say more? Get the sticky pork ribs!

Serving Brunch: Served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

Served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday Menu: See The Menu

Perro Salado | 19 Charles Street | www.perrosalado.com

14 – Pour Judgement

What Makes It Unique: It’s Pour Judgement, you have one of the best craft beer selections to choose from!

Serving Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Pour Judgement | 32 Broadway |www.pourjudgementnewport.com

15 – Salvation Cafe

What Makes It Unique: Great vibe and atmosphere, you can’t beat their back patio when it’s open during the warmer months.

Serving Brunch: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Salvation Cafe | 140 Broadway | www.salvationcafe.com

16 – Stoneacre Brasserie

What Makes It Unique: Casual, upscale atmosphere in a beautifully renovated, spacious interior. French-inspired bites and craft cocktails.

Serving Brunch: Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Stoneacre Brasserie | 28 Washington Square| www.stoneacrebrasserie.com

17 – Surf Club

What Makes It Unique: A large menu that includes Neapolitan-style pizzas made to order and craft cocktails in a rustic-yet-polished underground space. Great for large parties, and TVs so you can watch the game.

Serving Brunch: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Surf Club | 337 Thames Street| www.surfclubnewport

18 – Tavern On Broadway

What Makes It Unique: Chef Tim is always up to something in the kitchen, specials change as often as the weather does!

Serving Brunch: Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Tavern On Broadway | 16 Broadway |www.tavernonbroadway.com

19 – White Horse Tavern

What Makes It Unique: Talk about history…The White Horse Tavern has been serving farm to table literally since before anyone else.

Serving Brunch: Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

The White Horse Tavern | 26 Marlborough Street | www.whitehorsenewport.com