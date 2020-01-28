Where To Find Brunch in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
*Updated 1/28/2020. This story was originally published on January 5, 2015, it is routinely updated. *
Brunch, the delicious combination of breakfast, lunch and alcohol consumed usually in the late morning, can be found in many of the most popular restaurants across Newport. Until recently, it could only mostly be found on Sundays across The City By The Sea, but we’re happy to report that there has been an increase of options for Brunch on Saturdays and throughout the entire week.
We’re considering Brunch a place you can get a Bloody Mary (or your favorite cocktail) and a combination of breakfast and lunch. Obviously, if you’re looking for breakfast without the booze, you have Gary’s Handy Lunch, Franklin Spa, The Hungry Monkey, Annie’s, Belle’s Cafe, IHOP Middletown and many others serving breakfast daily!
Without further ado, Brunch options are served in alphabetical order:
1 – Bar ‘Cino
- What Makes It Unique: Your choice of shared plates, grilled pizzas, a variety of salads/soup with Italian flare.
- Serving Lunch/Brunch: Open at 11:30am daily, closed Mondays.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Bar ‘Cino | 22 Washington Square | www.barcino.com
2 – Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant
- What Makes It Unique: Where else could you have breakfast with an order of oysters or clams from the raw bar? It’s a great combo. Also, they serve breakfast all day!
- Serving Breakfast/Brunch: Starting at 7am daily.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant | 254 Thames Street | www.benjaminsrawbar.com
3 – Cafe Zelda
- What Makes It Unique: French & American inspired brunch dishes that include Smoked Salmon & Scrambled Eggs (cream cheese, chives), Eggs Chesapeake (crabmeat, hollandaise) and many more delicious items.
- Serving Brunch: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
- Menu: See The Menu
Cafe Zelda | 528 Thame Street | www.cafezelda.com
4 – Caleb & Broad
- What Makes It Unique: Caleb & Broad is a step up from bar food and a step down from fine dining. You’re going to get great food and a fun dining experience at an affordable price.
- Serving Brunch: Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Caleb & Broad | 162 Broadway | www.calebandbroad.com
5 – Castle Hill Inn
- What Makes It Unique: The service is impeccable, the food delicious and the views are the best in all of Newport by far.
- Serving Brunch: On Sunday from 11:30am – 2:00pm
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Castle Hill Inn | 590 Ocean Drive | www.castlehillinn.com
6 – Clarke Cooke House
- What Makes It Unique: Live piano music, with Bobby Ferreira, down on Bannisters Wharf with brunch and a glass of champagne, does life get better? Nope.
- Serving Brunch: Sundays: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
The Clarke Cooke House | Bannister’s Wharf | www.clarkecooke.com
7 – Corner Cafe
- What Makes It Unique: The Corner Cafe is the home of casual elegance and creative, eclectic and affordable breakfast/brunch. It’s one of the most popular spots in town on weekend morning’s and is BYOB!
- Serving Brunch: Breakfast served all day and night.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Corner Cafe | 110 Broadway | www.cornercafenewport.com
8 – Cru Cafe
- What Makes It Unique: Cru Cafe changes up their brunch menu weekly and always is using the freshest local ingredients. The brunch is BYOB, and lucky for you there’s a liquor store right across the parking lot!
- Serving Brunch: On Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
- Menu: See the menu here
Cru Cafe | 1 Casino Terrace | www.crucafenewport.com
9 – Diego’s
- What Makes It Unique: Location, affordability, outdoor seating, cocktail menu…we could go on and on. Diego’s specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern and creative twist, it’s not possible to be disappointed by the food or drink menu choices! Plus, Diego’s has a new Middletown location – Diego’s Barrio Cantina – that also serves brunch, has parking and is perfect for larger parties. Click the link above to check it out and make a reservation.
- Serving Brunch: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (during summer season) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Diego’s | 11 Bowen’s Wharf | www.diegosnewport.com
10 – Fifth Element
- What Makes It Unique: What’s better than brunch and live music? Not much.
- Serving Brunch: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Fifth Element | 111 Broadway | www.thefifthri.com
11 – Forty 1 North
- What Makes It Unique: Who can argue with drinking delicious cocktails in the middle of the day and ordering from a menu that satisfies all of your ravenous whims? Toss in sweeping views of the harbor and a fireplace in a casual elegant setting and you have yourself brunch at The Grill.
- Serving Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Forty 1 North | 351 Thames Street | www.41north.com
12 – Midtown Oyster Bar
- What Makes It Unique: You’re in the heart of downtown, have 2 amazing roof decks in the warmer months and have one of the best raw bars that can be found in Newport.
- Serving Brunch: Starting at 11am on Sunday
- Menu: Not available online
Midtown Oyster Bar | 345 Thames Street |www.midtownoyster.com
13 – Perro Salado
- What Makes It Unique: Menu offers a variety of Mexican inspired dishes on their menu. Entradas, Ensaladas, Platos Principales, Taqueria…need we say more? Get the sticky pork ribs!
- Serving Brunch: Served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
- Menu: See The Menu
Perro Salado | 19 Charles Street | www.perrosalado.com
14 – Pour Judgement
- What Makes It Unique: It’s Pour Judgement, you have one of the best craft beer selections to choose from!
- Serving Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Pour Judgement | 32 Broadway |www.pourjudgementnewport.com
15 – Salvation Cafe
- What Makes It Unique: Great vibe and atmosphere, you can’t beat their back patio when it’s open during the warmer months.
- Serving Brunch: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Salvation Cafe | 140 Broadway | www.salvationcafe.com
16 – Stoneacre Brasserie
- What Makes It Unique: Casual, upscale atmosphere in a beautifully renovated, spacious interior. French-inspired bites and craft cocktails.
- Serving Brunch: Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Stoneacre Brasserie | 28 Washington Square| www.stoneacrebrasserie.com
17 – Surf Club
- What Makes It Unique: A large menu that includes Neapolitan-style pizzas made to order and craft cocktails in a rustic-yet-polished underground space. Great for large parties, and TVs so you can watch the game.
- Serving Brunch: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Surf Club | 337 Thames Street| www.surfclubnewport
18 – Tavern On Broadway
- What Makes It Unique: Chef Tim is always up to something in the kitchen, specials change as often as the weather does!
- Serving Brunch: Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
Tavern On Broadway | 16 Broadway |www.tavernonbroadway.com
19 – White Horse Tavern
- What Makes It Unique: Talk about history…The White Horse Tavern has been serving farm to table literally since before anyone else.
- Serving Brunch: Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
- Menu: Take A Look At The Menu
The White Horse Tavern | 26 Marlborough Street | www.whitehorsenewport.com