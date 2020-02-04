What Sold: 24 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 29 – Feb. 4)

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between January 29th thru February 4th, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 29 – Feb. 4)

Newport

55 Second Street sold on January 31st for $1,030,000. The 2,268 sq ft home was built in 2006 and includes 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

28 Elm Street sold for $653,000 on January 29th. The 1,020 sq ft home was built in 1993 and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

39 Bateman Avenue sold for $525,000 on February 3rd. This 816 sq ft home was built in 1953 and includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

21 Bayview Avenue sold for $417,500 on January 31st. This 1,152 sq ft home was built in 1900 and features 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

8 Lowndes Street sold for $410,000 on February 3rd. This 1,349 sq ft home was built in 1969 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

603 Thames Street #1 sold for $285,000 on January 28th. This 638 sq ft condo was built in 1904 and features 1 beds and 2 baths.

20 Berkeley Avenue #5 sold for $266,500 on January 31st. This 910 sq ft condo was built in 1892 and features 2 beds and 1 bath.

6 Mann Avenue #A was sold for $262,500 on January 31st. This 660 sq ft condo was built in 1860 and features 1 beds and 1 bath.

90 Brenton Road sold for $3,350,000 on January 30th. This 13.5 acre parcel of land sits along Gooseneck Cove off Ocean Drive.

Middletown

1211 Wapping Road sold for $400,000 on January 28th. This 2,160 sq ft home was built in 1953 and includes 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

15 Philips Avenue was sold for $289,000 on January 31st. This 976 sq ft home was built in 1958 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

812 Forest Park Road sold for $35,000 on February 3rd. This 480 sq ft mobile home was built in 1979 and features 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

13 Barton Lane sold for $457,000 on January 29th. This multi-family home was build in 1988.

1 Corporate Place sold for $5,570,000 on January 31st. This commercial’business property include one three-story building.

796 Aquidneck Avenue #C sold for $160,000 on January 31st. This commercial /business property includes a pizza business.

Portsmouth

878 Wapping Road sold on February 3rd for $853,000. The 3,500 sq ft home was built in 2001 and features 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

176 Heidi Drive sold on January 31st for $750,000. The 3,321 sq ft home was built in 1977 and features 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

65 Peleg Road sold on January 31st for $570,000. This 2,414 sq ft home was built in 1985 and features 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

265 Riverside Street sold for $457,500 on February 4th. This 1,216 sq ft waterfront home was built in 1955 and includes 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

217 Spring Hill Road sold for $456,500 on January 31st. This 1,976 sq ft home was built in 2003 and includes 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

77 Pine Tree Road sold for $360,000 on January 30th. This 1,356 sq ft home was built in 1954 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

73 Wampanoag Drive was sold for $324,900 on February 4th. This 2,020 sq ft home was built in 1977 and features 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

66 Morgan Street was sold on January 31st for $206,500. This 988 sq ft home was built in 1952 and features 2 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #1202 sold for $590,000 on February 3rd. This 1,800 sq ft condo was built in 2008 and features 2 beds and 3 baths.

