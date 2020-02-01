Winter Break: When restaurants are taking time off this winter (2020 edition)

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

It’s beginning to look a whole lot more like the off-season around Newport. Many restaurants have already temporarily closed or are preparing to do so over the next few weeks.

Temporarily Closing

This story was originally published on January 2nd, 2020, it will be updated as more information is received and confirmed.

12 Metre Cafe: Closed until March 2020

Closed until March 2020 Benjamin’s: Closed until the end of January

Closed until the end of January Belle’s Cafe: Closed until March 10th

Closed until March 10th Black Pearl: Closed until March

Closed until March Brick Alley Pub: Closed January 26th – February 7

Closed January 26th – February 7 Caleb & Broad: Closed January 20th – 30th.

Closed January 20th – 30th. Castle Hill Inn: Closed January 1st through January 24th, 2020

Closed January 1st through January 24th, 2020 Dockside: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Fifth Element: Closed January 1 – 13th

Closed January 1 – 13th Flo’s (Middletown): Closed until March 4th, 2020.

Closed until March 4th, 2020. French Confection: Closed from January 6th – 20th.

Closed from January 6th – 20th. Frisky Fries: Closed until St. Patrick Day Weekend

Closed until St. Patrick Day Weekend Gary’s Handy Lunch: Closed this week (5th to 11th), expected to reopen on January 13th or 14th.

Closed this week (5th to 11th), expected to reopen on January 13th or 14th. Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Closed January 2 – 29

Closed January 2 – 29 Liberty Donuts: Closed January 2 – February 13

Closed January 2 – February 13 Lobster Bar: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Marina Cafe & Pub: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Red Parrot: Closed January 8 – 15

Closed January 8 – 15 Salvation Cafe: Closed January 27 – February 12

Simpatico: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Smoke House: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Thames Street Kitchen (TSK): Closed January 1 – 15.

Closed January 1 – 15. The Chanler at Cliff Walk: The Chanler, Cara and The Café will close on January 1st and reopen on Friday, January 31st.

The Chanler, Cara and The Café will close on January 1st and reopen on Friday, January 31st. The Landing: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. The Port: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Zelda’s: Closed January 8th – 15th

You can also count on the Lawn at Castle Hill, all patios (Black Pearl, 22 Portside) and roof decks (Hotel Viking & Vanderbilt) being closed until spring 2020.

Check Back Soon, More To Be Announced…

Did we miss something? Let us know, email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.