What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: January 20-27

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend and weekend.
Monday, January 20th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 8:30 am – School’s Out Art Camp at Island Art Spot
- 9:30 am – Newport’s 1st Morning Dance Party at Stella Mare Wellness
- 11:15 am – Community Wellness Gathering featuring Self-Care Healthcare at Stella Mare Wellness
- 12 pm – Vegan 101 with Sprout & Lentil
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Tuesday, January 21st
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 1 pm – Blood Drive – Jamestown Fire Station at Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Kickoff Committee Meeting for World Oceans Day! with Clean Ocean Access
- 6:30 pm – Third Tuesday Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Featured Artists – Bluesmen Hal York & Jon Traversie at Sandywoods Center For The Arts
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
- Parlor Newport – Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 12 pm – Newport County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
- 5 pm – Little Compton Fireworks Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 8 pm – Portsmouth Citizens Interested in the Comprehensive Community Planning Process Committee
Wednesday, January 22nd
Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on January 22
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Kickoff Committee Meeting for Swim and Paddle Events with Clean Ocean Access
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 6 pm – Expungement Open House at CCRI Newport
- 6 pm – Wellness + Wine: Yoga with The Oil Collaborative at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Free Movie Night: Book Club at Tiverton Library
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Loire Valley Reds at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm – Queer History of RI at Channing Memorial Church
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
Entertainment & Live Music
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5:45 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Thursday, January 23rd
Rogers High School Neighborhood Meeting scheduled for January 23rd
Portsmouth Free Public Library to host ‘On Silent Wings: the Magic of the Snowy Owl with Peter Christoph’ on January 23
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 1 pm – Rug Hooking with Roberta Conti at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Milbrandt Wine Dinner. The 1st of our Vine to Table Wine Series at Vanderbilt
- 6 pm – Knife Skills & Sharpening, Making Soup and Salsa at Newport Cooks
- 6:30 pm –On Silent Wings: the Magic of the Snowy Owl with Peter Christoph at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Pat Cottrell at 10 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Charter Review Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, January 24th
Blackstone Caterers hosting Rare Bourbon & Craft Beer Dinner on January 24th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Rare Bourbon & Craft Beer Dinner at Blackstone Caterers
- 7 pm – Clean Ocean Access Winter Party! at Parlor
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Two Across at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Will Cooley at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at Lil’ Bear Sports Pub at 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –World Premier Band at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Winter Party! at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Jason Cardinal 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille –Deja Vu at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Dave Alves at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel Vaness & Dave at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Town Government
Saturday, January 25th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 6:30 am – Winter Rarities Ecotour with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 12 pm – 2020 Newport Rugby Annual General Meeting at Hibernian Hall
- 1:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Winter Concert with Aquidneck Singers and Newport County Youth Chorus’ Middle School Ensemble
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJO Rabbit at 1:30 pm, Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Eddy’s Shoe at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Clique at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Sunday, January 26th
RI congregations, community will unite for unique MLK Jr. musical tribute event in January
Things To Do
- 10 am – Taking a Stand Does Not Mean Standing Still at Channing Memorial Church
- 1 pm – Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle at Jane Pickens Theater
- 1 pm – What If No One Wants Granny’s China? at The Edward King House
- 1 pm – Zodiac Constellations: An Adult Art Workshop at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
- 3 pm – The American Band in Concert at Casino Theatre
- 3 pm – 2020 Winter Foreign Film Series: Capernaum at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4 pm – Fore the Ladies | Newport, RI 2.0 at Newport Indoor Golf
- 4:30 pm – The Two Popes at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle at 1 pm, The Two Popes at 4:30 pm, Bombshell at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Willie J Laws Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Monday, January 27th
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.