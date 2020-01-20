What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: January 20-27

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Norman Bird Sanctuary will host a Winter Rarities Ecotour on Sunday (Photo by Norman Bird Sanctuary)

Midtown Oyster Bar

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend and weekend.

Monday, January 20th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Tuesday, January 21st

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Wednesday, January 22nd

Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on January 22

Things To Do

Entertainment & Live Music

  • Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
  • Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Thursday, January 23rd

Rogers High School Neighborhood Meeting scheduled for January 23rd

Portsmouth Free Public Library to host ‘On Silent Wings: the Magic of the Snowy Owl with Peter Christoph’ on January 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Pat Cottrell at 10 pm
  • Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
  • Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Friday, January 24th

Blackstone Caterers hosting Rare Bourbon & Craft Beer Dinner on January 24th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Two Across at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Will Cooley at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at Lil’ Bear Sports Pub at 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe –World Premier Band at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Winter Party! at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Jason Cardinal 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille –Deja Vu at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Dave Alves at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel  Vaness & Dave at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Town Government

Saturday, January 25th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – JoJO Rabbit at 1:30 pm, Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Eddy’s Shoe at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Clique at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Sunday, January 26th

RI congregations, community will unite for unique MLK Jr. musical tribute event in January

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle at 1 pm, The Two Popes at 4:30 pm, Bombshell at 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Willie J Laws Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Monday, January 27th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR