RI congregations, community will unite for unique MLK Jr. musical tribute event in January

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Temple Emanu-El, Providence, will present Singing the Dream 2020, a special afternoon musical tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader and American hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Singing the Dream Chorus, a community chorus of singers from amateur to professional, will perform a concert of African-American spirituals and Jewish hymns. The concert will also include the East Coast premiere of “I Felt My Legs Were Praying,” a song composed by New York-based Cantor Gerald Cohen reflecting on the historic 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery by Dr. King and 600 civil rights demonstrators, including the late Rabbi Eli Bohnen of Temple Emanu-El.

Featured guest artists for Singing the Dream are members of theSing Harlem Choir, an award-winning and influential force in the New York gospel scene. Under the leadership of Directors Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson and Elijah Ahmad Lewis, the Sing Harlem Choir has become a resounding force in gospel music, performing at many prestigious venues across America including The Congressional Black Caucus, The Stellar Awards, New York Fashion Week, the Grammy Awards and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Vy Higginsen, noted author, playwright, radio and TV personality and founder of the Emmy-Award winning Mama Foundation for the Arts and Sing Harlem Choir, will be the featured guest speaker. Senior Rabbi Michael Fel of Temple Emanu-El will offer the invocation and Rev. Rebecca Spencer of the Central Congregational Church, Providence will give the benediction.

Singing the Dream 2020 will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El located at 99 Taft Avenue, Providence, R.I. The ticketed concert is open to the public and all are invited to attend. Tickets are $18 in advance online at singingthedream2020.eventbrite.com and $25 at the door. Seating is General Admission.

Singing the Dream 2020 is an annual civic and cultural event that brings singers from all walks of life together for an afternoon of song and fellowship. Led by Temple Emanu-El’s hazzan, Cantor Dr. Brian J. Mayer, and a production team of seasoned professionals, the concert will be held in Temple Emanu-El’s 700-person capacity sanctuary. Singing the Dream 2020 is supported by a grant from the Bliss, Gross, Horowitz Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

“We are excited to bring people of all faiths together to sing out in the name of social justice in honor of Dr. King,” states Miriam A. Ross, Esq., event founder/producer and member of Temple Emanu-El in a press release. “Singing the Dream is about bringing people of different faiths, race and nationality together to celebrate diversity, encourage inclusion and cultivate the human connection. We will sing out in harmony and unity, reflecting not only Dr. King’s goals but our hopes that the change he inspired continues to ever-widening spheres. Music can bring everyone together.”

For more information about Singing the Dream 2020, contact Miriam A. Ross, Esq., 401-331-1616 or email singingthedreamri@gmail.com.