Blackstone Caterers hosting Rare Bourbon & Craft Beer Dinner on January 24th

On Friday, January 24th Blackstone Caterers will be hosting a five-course Rare Bourbon and Craft Beer Dinner at their headquarters located at 224 John Clarke Road in Middletown.

“We choose the Bourbon and Beer combo since we usually do a wine dinner pairing and wanted to change it up this year,” Casey Stamouli, Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Blackstone Caterers told What’s Up Newp on Tuesday. “Alex from Allan’s Wine & Spirits and our chefs came up with the combinations of the flights and food. We’re looking forward to the feedback from every one of the pairings used in conjunction with the food”.



“Every winter Blackstone opens up our kitchen for some creative dinners usually paired with great wines. This year when we started to discuss our menu and theme, most of the ideas we had revolved around comfort foods with a slightly southern influence,” Chef James Campagna from Blackstone Caterers told What’s Up Newp. “We took that concept and the thought of adding Bourbon to our sponsor at Allen’s Liquors who helps in the pairing of our dishes. He was really excited about the different approach and we jumped at the chance to work with Ragged Island Brewing as well. Now we are just looking forward to having some fun pairing great ingredients with different flavors, local beers and unique Bourbons.”

Tickets for the dinner are now on sale and are $79 per person. For reservations call 401-848-2030.