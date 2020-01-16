Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on January 22

Newport City Council will host their next regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 22nd at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public.
Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING JANUARY 22, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on January 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance- add New Chapter, 17.71 entitled, “Mixed Use Planned District”- continued from December 11, 2019
CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
Minutes of the meeting held December 11, 2019 (Approve)
Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 (Receive and order advertised for public hearing on February 12, 2020) – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips
Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ended June 30, 2019 (Receive) – A copy for review is in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance
Communication from City Solicitor, Christopher J. Behan, Esq. re: Proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for hearing)
Victualing License, Expansion, Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, to expand the hours of operation to Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (In conjunction with liquor license application)
Application of Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license to expand the hours of operation to sell and serve beverages on Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (Hearing)
Application of Thames Street Thai Cuisine LLC, d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc. (Jirapa Cox 50% and Inthuon Segger 50%), d/b/a Thai Cuisine, at the same premises. (Hearing)
Application of Newport Tokyo House Sushi & Asian, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Tokyo, Inc. (Lei Li 100%), d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, at the same premises. (Hearing)
