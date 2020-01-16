Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on January 22

Newport City Council will host their next regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 22nd at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

JANUARY 22, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on January 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.



1. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance- add New Chapter, 17.71 entitled, “Mixed Use Planned District”- continued from December 11, 2019

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board

Planning Board

b. Ordinance amending Title 17, entitled, “Zoning” to add new Chapter 17.71 entitled, “Mixed Use Planned District” (First Reading)

17.71

2. CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meeting held December 11, 2019 (Approve)

Minutes

b. Special Events:

1) LMG Rhode Island Holdings dba Newport Life Magazine, d/b/a 18th Annual Newport Bridal Show, Rosecliff & Oceancliff; March 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bridal Show

2) Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Night Run: A Race for Education, beginning and ending at Rogers High School; April 4, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Night Run

3) Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler, beginning and ending at Fort Adams State Park; May 31, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10 Miler

4) Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport, Fort Adams State Park; July 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Craft Brew

c. 2019 Annual Reports (Receive)

1. Tree and Open Space Commission

Tree and Open Space

2. Cliff Walk Commission

Cliff Walk

3. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission

BPAC

4. Planning Board

Planning Board

d. Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 (Receive and order advertised for public hearing on February 12, 2020) – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

CIP

e. Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ended June 30, 2019 (Receive) – A copy for review is in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance

CAFR

f. Communication from Blum Shapiro & Company, P.C., re: Federal Single Audit Report June 30, 2019 (Receive)

Audit

g. Communication from River Hawk Environmental, LLC, re: Notice of Dig & Haul Activities, 185 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 Map 37, Lot 27 (Receive)

River Hawk

h. City of Newport Debt Affordability Presentation – Updated January 2020 (Receive)

Debt Affordability

i. Communication from City Solicitor, Christopher J. Behan, Esq. re: Proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for hearing)

Zoning Ordinance

LICENSES & PERMITS



3. Mobile Food Truck License (MFET) (3 Available)

a. Michael Napolitano, d/b/a Macray’s Seafood II, 115 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, RI

Macray’s

4. Victualing License, New, Tokyo, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

Newport Tokyo House

5. Victualing License, New, JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc., d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St. (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

Thai Cuisine

6. Victualing License, New, V & Z, LLC, d/b/a Newport Sticks & Cones- Waffles & Ice Cream Parlor, 8 Fair St. Unit 3-4

Sticks & Cones

7. Victualing License, New, Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Yagi Noodles, 580 Thames St.

Yagi Noodles

8. Victualing License, Expansion, Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, to expand the hours of operation to Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (In conjunction with liquor license application)

Salvation Cafe

9. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

Reappointments

RESOLUTIONS



10. Hosting Platform, Hotel Tax Remittance- J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie

Remittance

11. Earth Day Celebration 2020- J. Bova, L. Ceglie

Earth Day

ORDINANCES



12. Amending Chapter 5.40 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Hotels” (Second Reading)

5.40

Memorandum from the City Manager – Update on Short-Term Rental Investigatory Group RecommendationsUpdate

13. Draft RIDE Stage II Application

Stage II Application

Pell Addition

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER



14. Memo from the City Manager RE: Status Report #6 on Zoning Code Update

Update

15. Action Item #5899/20 – RE: Award of Contract for 2020 Full Revaluation (w/accompanying resolution)

5899

16. Action Item #5900/20 – RE: Award of Contract – RFP # 20-021 – Repairs to Maintenance Shed (w/accompanying resolution)

5900

17. Action Item #5901/20 – RE: Award of Bid #NPS20-018 – Boiler Replacement at Thompson Middle School (w/accompanying resolution)

5901

18. Action Item #5902/20 – RE: Modification #8 to Contract # 10-039 Professional Services for Program Manager for Implementation of CSO Long Term Control Plan (w/accompanying resolution)

5902

19. Action Item #5903/20 – RE: Resilient Rhody Municipal Resilience Program (MRP) – 2020 Round – Request for Responses to Provide Planning Services (w/accompanying resolution)

5903

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR



1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Fort Adams Trust Inc, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler/Road Race, Fort Adams State Park; May 31, 2020

10 Miler

b. Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport- Fort Adams State Park; July 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. LICENSES AND PERMITS

Craft Brew

2. Application of Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license to expand the hours of operation to sell and serve beverages on Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (Hearing)

Salvation Cafe

3. Application of Thames Street Thai Cuisine LLC, d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc. (Jirapa Cox 50% and Inthuon Segger 50%), d/b/a Thai Cuisine, at the same premises. (Hearing)

Thai Cuisine

4. Application of Newport Tokyo House Sushi & Asian, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Tokyo, Inc. (Lei Li 100%), d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, at the same premises. (Hearing)

Newport Tokyo House

5. Action Item #5904/20 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License

5904

6. Action Item #5905/20 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club-Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License

5905

7. Action Item #5906/20 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a La Vasca-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License

5906

ADJOURN

As has been past practice, the Council will meet at 6:20 p.m. to discuss docket items. This pre-meeting will be held in the Second Floor Conference Room. The public is invited to attend. The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – "Council Agendas and Minutes." Council Meetings can be viewed on Cox Cable, Channel 17; check local listings for dates and times.