Rogers High School Neighborhood Meeting scheduled for January 23rd

Newport Public Schools has provided the following information regarding a Rogers High School Neighborhood Meeting that has been scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd at 6 pm.
The meeting, which will take place at the Newport Area Career & Technical Center, will include updates on the Stage II Application and the latest new Rogers High School site plan and layout.
