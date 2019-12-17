Portsmouth Free Public Library to host ‘On Silent Wings: the Magic of the Snowy Owl with Peter Christoph’ on January 23

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Snowy owls will be arriving to Aquidneck Island soon so find out more about these fascinating creatures as photographed by Peter Christoph on Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 PM at Portsmouth Free Public Library. Award-winning Massachusetts wildlife photographer Peter Christoph spends his days along the Atlantic coast following the movements of a few snowy owls during their winter migration to our New England beaches. They fly quite a distance from their home on the frozen tundra in the high Arctic and Peter goes on location to capture these rare and intimate photographs of the snowy owls taken in their winter habitat.

Peter is a regular speaker for Mass Audubon, the Appalachian Mountain Club, the National Wildlife Refuge System, and other groups focused on the outdoors and wildlife. Over the course of his career, Peter has had the lucky opportunity to rescue several birds, including: red tailed hawks, mockingbird, grackles, mourning dove, mallards, screech owl, and barred owl.

This program is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Please sign up at www.portsmouthlibrary.org or call the library at 683-9457 to reserve your seat.



Submitted by: Carolyn Magnus, Director