Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with the award-winning local news website since shortly after its launch in 2012, leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Ryan has spent 38 years living in Rhode Island, and after making Newport his home for more than a decade, he recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia to support his wife's career opportunity. Despite this move, Ryan continues to focus solely on What'sUpNewp and travels back to Newport at least once a month. He is dedicated to building the site into the go-to news source for Newport and beyond. Ryan is also a member of several organizations, including the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals.