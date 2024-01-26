Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!
Friday, January 26
Friends of Newport Skatepark fundraiser to feature local artists’ work
Newport Classical will present Pianist Eric Lu on Jan. 26
Things To Do
- 10 am: Sled Into a Movie at Newport Public Library
- 10 am: MLK Week’24: Day of Service – End Hunger New England at Ochre Court
- 10:30 am: Make & Take Craft at Tiverton Public Library
- 2 pm: Film Series: Maggie Smith at Newport Public Library
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 4 pm: YA for Everyone Book Club at Middletown Public Library
- 6 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
- 6:30 pm: Friends of Newport Skatepark Fundraiser at Deblois Gallery and Rejects Beer Co.
- 7:30 pm: Pianist Eric Lu performs Bach and Mendelssohn at Newport Classical Recital Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm, Fallen Leaves at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Mel at 7 pm
Newport County Government
- Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
- See the agenda for meetings here
Saturday, January 27
On The Market – Newport County open houses this weekend: Jan. 27 – 28
Jane Pickens Theater to screen Oscar-nominated ‘Oppenheimer’
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Saturday Stories at Newport Public Library
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library
- 11 am: INTODUCTION TO MPL’S DIGITAL SERVICES – HANDS ON CLASS! at Middletown Public Library
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2024: Wayne Strattman at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 2:30 pm: Woven Potholder Workshop at Newport Public Library
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Jon River at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 1:30 pm, Fallen Leaves at 4:30 pm, Oppenheimer at 6:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Sport Kitchen: Lifelong Obsession at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Newport County Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, January 28
Thom Cahir: NFL Conference Championship Preview
Puddingstone Music Series will present its next concert, ‘Celli for Two’, on Jan. 28
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm: Middletown Historical Society Winter Lecture Series at Middletown Public Library
- 2 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 3 pm: Puddingstone Festival presents Celli For Two at Colony House
- 6 pm: Gentle Yoga & Sacred Sounds at Common Fence Point Community Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm, The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Earl Knight Wood Band at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 12 pm
Newport County Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.