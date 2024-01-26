Eric Lu will perform at Newport Classical. Photo by Ben Ealovega

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Friday, January 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm, Fallen Leaves at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins at 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
  • Vieste: Mel at 7 pm

Newport County Government

  • Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
  • See the agenda for meetings here

Saturday, January 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm, The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Earl Knight Wood Band at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott at 12 pm

Newport County Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

