The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is bringing back five-time Golden Globe winner and Oscar nomination leader Oppenheimer for three screenings beginning this Saturday, January 27, at 6:30 PM. The JPT will also screen Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 30, at 6:30 PM and Thursday, February 1, at 7:00 PM.

Oppenheimer is one of the most acclaimed cinematic experiences of the year. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Earlier this week, Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 Oscars including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress & Actor, Screenplay, and Cinematography. Oppenheimer’s 13 nominations make it the most nominated film this award season.

“We are excited to bring Oppenheimer back to The JPT to give people another chance to see one of the year’s most acclaimed films. The recent news about Oppenheimer’s 13 Oscar nominations and five Golden Globe awards make it more clear than ever that this is a film you don’t want to miss seeing on the big screen,” said Alex Whitney, General Manager at The JPT. “We hope you will join us at The JPT to experience a world-class viewing experience in a building rich with Rhode Island history.”

More information on Oppenheimer and tickets is available here: https://janepickens.com/shows/oppenheimer

Upcoming award-winning and award-nominated films at The JPT include The Holdovers, Past Lives, Poor Things, American Fiction, and Oscar-nominated Short Films. See the full schedule at https://janepickens.com/shows.