As we stride into the final weekend of January 2024, the Newport County real estate market will be offering only 13 open houses for homebuyers over the next two days. While the active market and trend of demand persists, our area does not have nearly enough inventory to satisfy the large pool of qualified buyers who are looking to buy into the area.

While we haven’t truly approached the “Spring Market” quite yet, there is currently a competitive real estate landscape marked by this limited inventory. The scarcity of available properties has created a fervent buyer demand, transforming the market into a seller’s haven to start 2024. As potential buyers scramble to secure their dream homes in a tight market, sellers can leverage the situation to their advantage, often receiving multiple offers and, in some cases, fetching a premium for their properties.

The limited availability of homes has intensified the competition among buyers, prompting them to act swiftly and decisively to secure a property. This heightened sense of urgency places sellers in the driver’s seat, allowing them to negotiate favorable terms and timelines. As a result, those embarking on the journey of selling their homes amid this inventory crunch may find themselves not only securing a lucrative deal but also enjoying a streamlined and expedited selling process. In a market where demand significantly outpaces supply, sellers stand poised to reap the benefits of a robust and competitive real estate environment.

44 Garboard Street, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $749,900 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



10 Reardon Drive, Middletown

Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $495,000 Open House Time: Saturday 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, and again on Sunday, 1/28/24 from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $750,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM



24 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5.5 Price: $1,699,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $1,550,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



60 Philip Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $1,100,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



11 A Connell Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $300,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, and again on Sunday, 1/28/24 from 12:00 PM – 1:30

PM



122 Hurst Lane, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $549,900 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $330,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM



23 Holland Street, Newport Type: 2-4 Units Multi Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $1,100,000 Open House Time: Saturday, 1/27 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Plan your weekend adventure and explore these properties. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or seeking your next investment, our Open Houses offer a glimpse into the diverse real estate opportunities Newport County has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you and are always happy to help!