A fundraiser for the Friends of Newport Skatepark will be held at the DeBlois Gallery and Rejects Beer Company in Middletown on Friday, January 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
The event, titled “Art for the Park”, will showcase hand-painted skateboard decks by more than thirty local artists. The artwork will be on display and available for auction to raise funds for the skate park’s construction.
There is a suggested $5 donation to enter the event. Guests can enjoy live music, beer, and other events at Rejects Beer Company before the auction begins. All proceeds donated at the event will go towards the Friends of Newport Skatepark.
The DeBlois Gallery is located at 134 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown
