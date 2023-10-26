Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
- Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
- Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
Friday, October 27
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch
- 2 pm: Illuminating Your Spooktacular Spirit!
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers
- 6 pm: T!kT0k trend Ghost Painting & Pizza Party at Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria
- 6:30 pm: Ragged Island Beer Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour at Belcourt of Newport
- 7 pm: Climate Future Film Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 3 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Legend Has It at 6:30 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Flying High Again at 8:45 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Newport: City Council at 9 am
Saturday, October 28
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: Daffodil Days Giveaway at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 9 am to 1 pm: Butts Hill Fort Fall Cleanup
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch
- 10:30 am: CHILDREN’S STORYTIME! WITH R. W. ALLEY at Charter Books
- 10:30 am: Jigsaw puzzle swap at Middletown Public Library
- 11 am to 4 pm: Free For All Saturday at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am to 4 pm: Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt at The Sailing Museum
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 6th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: Family Halloween Party at Sunset Cove
- 1 pm: TRUNK OR TREAT at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Newport String Project Presents: The Newport County Concert Series! at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
- 4 pm: Halloween Wine & Candy Pairing at The Reef
- 5 pm: The Moment Before at Jamestown Arts Center
- 5:30 pm: Cabinet of Curiosities: A Night at The Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour at Belcourt of Newport
- 7 pm: “Night at the Mansion Halloween Haunt” Returns to Linden Place
- 8 pm: Halloween Hilarity with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 9 pm: Midnight in the Garden ACT || at Stoneacre Garden
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Young Frankenstein at 4:30 pm, She Came To Me at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Fabulous Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Angelus Hall at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, October 29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Trunk or Treat at Fort Adams
- 9 am to 12 pm: Sip n Shop at Utility/Mission
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 6th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm to 5 pm: 3rd Annual Barks & Brews at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 2 pm: Newport String Project Presents: The Newport County Concert Series! at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
- 5:30 pm: Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport at Wyndham Atlantic Resort
- 8 pm: Simply Enchanted Presents: The Sanderson Sisters at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin Hathaways’ Soulful Stew at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm, Simply Enchanted Presents: The Sanderson Sisters at 8 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
