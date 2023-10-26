Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

WUN Stories Related To This Weekend

Friday, October 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Newport: City Council at 9 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, October 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, October 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Robin Hathaways’ Soulful Stew at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm, Simply Enchanted Presents: The Sanderson Sisters at 8 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.