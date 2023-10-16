Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown, RI. You can learn more about Taste, including a preview of auction items and participating Tasting Station partners, at childandfamilyri.org/tasteofnewport/

Established in 1866, Child & Family is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization working every day to help the most vulnerable children, families, and older adults across Rhode Island. Taste is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs. The past few years have been challenging for everyone but has hurt those Child & Family serves most of all. This historic annual fundraiser benefits the many Rhode Island families, children, and older adults who use Child & Family programs and services during times of crisis.

Honorary Co-Chairs Geremie and Jeff Callaghan, Lea and Derek Savas, Dr. Pablo Rodriquez, and Representative Julie Casimiro along with Event Co-Chairs Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley invite the community to join your favorite Rhode Island eateries for a delicious evening of tasting, sipping, and mingling as we celebrate Taste’s 40th anniversary.

Taste is a joyful celebration of the BEST Rhode Island has to offer with the finest restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors, and confectioners. Guests will have an opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings, all while learning about the important work of Child & Family throughout Rhode Island. The online auction will start Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9 am and will close at 7:30 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023.There will also be an exciting wine raffle held at Taste where guests will enter to win an Overnight Stay at Castle Hill Inn with Afternoon Tea, and a Gourmet Breakfast provided by Castle Hill Inn, Newport Restaurant Group, and Mancini Beverage. Together with generous donors, Child & Family brings hope, comfort, and support to thousands of Rhode Islanders every year.

Child & Family would like to send their sincerest “thank you” to the community partners that support their programs year-round; this includes The Aramli Foundation, BedJet, Affiliated Insurance Managers, Bank of America, BayCoast Bank, Bowen’s Wharf Company, A-1 Roofing and Construction Company, Family Service of RI, Helly Hansen Newport, Hilb Group of New England, Newport Hospital, PKF O’Connor Davies, Regan Heating and Air Conditioning, People’s Credit Union, Secure Networks, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Universal Wealth Management, Coastal1 Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield RI, BankNewport, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Homes by Connect, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Brady Sullivan Properties, Kiwanis Club of Newport, Salve Regina University, Delta Dental, dot pro digital, Exquisite Events, Born To Rise, Mancini Beverage, The Newport Experience, LCF Design, the Wyndham Newport Hotel, and all the dedicated volunteers with their Development & Special Events Committees.

Your gift will make a life-changing impact on families. To make a donation, purchase event tickets, or to learn more, visit childandfamilyri.org/ tasteofnewport/

About Child & Family: Established in 1866, the mission of Child & Family is to strengthen families, their members, and the communities in which they live. Child & Family offers a variety of comprehensive services to help individuals and families cope with numerous complex social problems that require immediate or long-term intervention. Through multiple programs encompassing a wide range of evidenced-based programs for individuals of all ages, as well as residential treatment programs for children and youth involved in the Rhode Island child welfare system, the agency impacts thousands of Rhode Islanders each year.