For the fourth straight year, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky but fun evening for costumed visitors as Trick or Treat at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 27.

Featuring plenty of treats and surprises for guests of all ages, this family event has quickly become one of the highlights of the fall.

Visitors walking through The Breakers will enjoy Halloween decorations in 10 rooms, including the Great Hall, Dining Room, Billiard Room, Morning Room and Library. Toys and treats will be handed out at six stations throughout the house, and there will be a photo station where families can commemorate the evening.

Tickets will sell out quickly, so don’t wait. Choose between two entry times, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults and children; kids younger than 2 are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Preservation Society Family-Level members receive complimentary admission, but advance registration is required.

Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry.

Click HERE to learn more or purchase tickets.