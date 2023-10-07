Get ready to shiver yer timbers at the Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt hosted at The Sailing Museum in Newport.



From 11 am-4 pm on October 21st and 28th, Schoonmaker Hall will be transformed into a Davy Jones’ Locker! Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, sweet treats, and storytelling. Costumes are encouraged. Visitors can also explore the world of sailing through the Museum’s interactive exhibitions.



Tickets can be purchased in person or online at thesailingmuseum.org. Kids under 10 get in for free.



For more information on The Sailing Museum please visit thesailingmuseum.org. To learn more about the National Sailing Hall of Fame, please visit nshof.org.