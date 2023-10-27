It’s finally here! Halloween weekend is upon us, and with Americans spending over ten billion dollars on the holiday, there’s a lot more to do than just trick or treating. Here’s our round-up of some of the spookiest events for families this weekend.

All Weekend: ‘Tis the season for a Haunted Boat Ride on the Providence River. Join the Providence River Boat crew and hear stories of the capital city’s “dearly-deceased-but-not-so-departed” residents, those “restless souls still stirring among the living.” Family tours (Age 10+ recommended) and special Booo-zy Ghost Tours for adults are available all weekend long. Plus, charcuterie boxes, boards and grazing tables from The Perfect Parcel and treats from The Cookie Hub RI. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Go Walking with Ghosts on the grounds of Belcourt in Newport on a guided 50-minute nighttime walking ghost tour. Enjoy the historic architecture and learn the haunted history of the storied property, delving into spine-tingling tales that will leave you in awe. Click here for details.

All Weekend: If you haven’t been to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park in Providence, you’ve got a few more days to check out the walk-through experience. This year’s theme is “Pumpkins Around the World.” Explore over 1,000 pumpkins from the Pyramids of Giza to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The pumpkin trail is open nightly from 6PM-10:30PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Wear your costume to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Saturday afternoon at 1PM for Treats Along the Trails. Come dressed and ready for trick or treating, and stop for candy and treats while exploring the trails at the bird sanctuary. And don’t get lost in the cemetery! Click here for details.

Sunday: Bring your pups to Ragged Island Brewery in Portsmouth for an afternoon of fun supporting Operation Stand Down RI. The 3rd Annual Barks & Brews Fundraiser includes live music, food trucks, a silent auction, and a Halloween-themed puppy parade. All proceeds collected will directly benefit homeless and at-risk veterans. The event runs from 1PM-5PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Get tickets ahead of time to Trick or Treat at The Breakers, Newport’s largest mansion in two sessions, 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Children younger than two are admitted for free. Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry. Click here for details.