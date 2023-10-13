It was a busy news week in and around Newport, here’s a look at the most-read What’sUpNewp stories over the past week, October 8 – 13, 2023.
ONE
Police identify woman killed in Admiral Kalbfus Road crash
The Rhode Island Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.
TWO
What Sold: 25 recent real estate transactions in Newport County
Here’s a snapshot of the recent transactions and a link to the properties that sold last week.
THREE
Mast snaps aboard historic Maine schooner, killing 1 and injuring 3
The main mast of a historic excursion vessel splintered and fell onto the deck Monday, killing one person and injuring three others aboard the schooner Grace Bailey off the coast of Maine, officials said.
FOUR
Newport police reports for Oct. 6 – 9
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, October 6 – Monday, October 9.
FIVE
Victim killed by falling mast on Maine schooner carrying tourists was a doctor
A woman killed when a mast snapped and toppled onto the deck of a historic sailing vessel that carries tourists off the Maine coast was a physician at the hospital where three other victims were taken for treatment, officials said Tuesday.
six
The take-out counter at Mother Pizzeria is now open
The quick service counter is reminiscent of a Roman café and offers a rotating selection of Roman-style slices, snacks, salads, and gelato.
seven
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
eight
Break Through Waves to host its Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
3rd Annual Event to be held on Sunday, October 15
nine
East Greenwich man found guilty of defrauding British investor in $100,000 “Tales from the Crypt” film scam
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that an East Greenwich man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of defrauding a British investor of $100,000 in a scheme centered on producing a film project based on the 1990’s HBO series “Tales from the Crypt.”
ten
Newport Classical will celebrate the holiday season with two programs in December
Newport Classical will host Messiah at the Mansion, featuring The Choir School of Newport County and Ensemble Altera, and Classical Christmas