Newport Police Department has released the following press release regarding a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a woman earlier this morning.

On October 11, 2023, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Newport Police Officers responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle accident involving injuries at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue.

In a press release, Newport Police Department says that preliminary investigations reveal that a Ford F800 bucket truck, driven by James Drape, a 53-year-old resident of South Attleboro, MA, was traveling east on Admiral Kalbfus Road. Upon reaching the intersection with Hillside Avenue, the truck reportedly came to a halt, anticipating a left turn.

Concurrently, a 34-year-old female from Middletown, Rhode Island, was riding an electric bicycle in the opposite direction on Admiral Kalbfus Road. As both vehicles reached the intersection, Newport Police says a collision occurred as Mr. Drape initiated his left turn onto Hillside Avenue, “tragically resulting in the female cyclist being run over by the truck”.

Immediate medical attention was administered by Newport Police Officers upon their arrival at the scene. Despite their valiant efforts, the victim was subsequently transported to Newport Hospital by the Newport Fire Department rescue team, where she was regrettably pronounced deceased, according to the Newport Police Department.

In order to provide a comprehensive investigation, members of the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction team were summoned to collaborate with the Newport Police Department’s traffic and detective units. Furthermore, the Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial inspection of the truck.

According to the Newport Police Department, Drape has been cited for Obedience to Devices (Red Light) and Due Care by drivers. The Rhode Island Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

The identity of the deceased female will be disclosed once her next of kin has been duly notified, according to the Newport Police Department.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.