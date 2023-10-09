The Newport County real estate market had 25 property sales published in the statewide MLS across various communities. Here’s a snapshot of the recent transactions and a link to the properties that sold last week:
1. Little Compton – 69 Old Harbor Road
- Type: Colonial
- Price: $1,150,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 2,256
2. Middletown – 73 Ellery Avenue
- Type: Colonial, Other
- Price: $2,525,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square Footage: 2,800
3. Middletown – 7 South Drive
- Type: Cape Cod
- Price: $760,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,876
4. Middletown – 152 S Seascape Avenue S
- Type: Raised Ranch
- Price: $630,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Footage: 1,220
5. Middletown – 105 West Main Road
- Type: Colonial
- Price: $415,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square Footage: 1,701
6. Middletown – 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#15 & 16
- Type: Other
- Price: $850,000.00
7. Middletown – 208 Corey Lane
- Type: Town House
- Price: $600,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 1,552
8. Middletown – 38 Freeborn Street
- Type: Up/Down
- Price: $805,000.00
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 2,266
9. Newport – 95 John Street
- Type: Historic
- Price: $2,450,000.00
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square Footage: 3,191
10. Newport – 68 1/2 Roseneath Avenue
- Type: Cottage
- Price: $1,295,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 1,999
11. Newport – 39 Coggeshall Avenue
- Type: Cape Cod
- Price: $925,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Footage: 2,160
12. Newport – 29 Bliss Road
- Type: Cottage
- Price: $582,900.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,405
13. Newport – 10 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit#301
- Type: Town House
- Price: $2,812,500.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 2,979
14. Newport – 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit#B10
- Type: One Level
- Price: $1,550,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,992
15. Newport – 27 High Street, Unit#1
- Type: One Level
- Price: $1,050,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 1,603
16. Newport – 58 60 Washington Street, Unit#4
- Type: Other
- Price: $900,000.00
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 667
17. Newport – 120 Rhode Island Avenue, Unit#D
- Type: Other
- Price: $600,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,262
18. Newport – 7 9 Clay Street
- Type: Side/Side
- Price: $1,774,500.00
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4
- Square Footage: 3,432
19. Portsmouth – 179 Indian Avenue
- Type: Contemporary
- Price: $8,550,000.00
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 5
- Square Footage: 3,552
20. Portsmouth – 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive
- Type: Colonial
- Price: $6,100,000.00
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 6.5
- Square Footage: 8,802
21. Portsmouth – 181 Seaconnet Boulevard
- Type: Cottage
- Price: $1,190,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Footage: 1,775
22. Portsmouth – 78 Ferreira Avenue
- Type: Colonial
- Price: $914,175.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 2,648
23. Portsmouth – 17 Annette Drive
- Type: Contemporary, Tri-Level
- Price: $414,100.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 5
- Square Footage: 4,979
24. Portsmouth – 231 Rolling Hill Road
- Type: Town House
- Price: $870,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 2,010
25. Portsmouth – 38 Lawton Brook Lane
- Type: Town House
- Price: $480,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 1,819
These property sales showcase the diverse real estate offerings across Newport County. For more updates on the local housing market or if you have any interest in knowing what your home may be worth, please contact WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent, Tyler Bernadyn. You can reach Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com