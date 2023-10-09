The Newport County real estate market had 25 property sales published in the statewide MLS across various communities. Here’s a snapshot of the recent transactions and a link to the properties that sold last week:

What Sold in Newport County

1. Little Compton – 69 Old Harbor Road

Type: Colonial

Price: $1,150,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 2,256

2. Middletown – 73 Ellery Avenue

Type: Colonial, Other

Price: $2,525,000.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square Footage: 2,800

3. Middletown – 7 South Drive

Type: Cape Cod

Price: $760,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,876

4. Middletown – 152 S Seascape Avenue S

Type: Raised Ranch

Price: $630,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square Footage: 1,220

5. Middletown – 105 West Main Road

Type: Colonial

Price: $415,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Square Footage: 1,701

6. Middletown – 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#15 & 16

Type: Other

Price: $850,000.00

7. Middletown – 208 Corey Lane

Type: Town House

Price: $600,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,552

8. Middletown – 38 Freeborn Street

Type: Up/Down

Price: $805,000.00

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 2,266

9. Newport – 95 John Street

Type: Historic

Price: $2,450,000.00

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square Footage: 3,191

10. Newport – 68 1/2 Roseneath Avenue

Type: Cottage

Price: $1,295,000.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,999

11. Newport – 39 Coggeshall Avenue

Type: Cape Cod

Price: $925,000.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Square Footage: 2,160

12. Newport – 29 Bliss Road

Type: Cottage

Price: $582,900.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,405

13. Newport – 10 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit#301

Type: Town House

Price: $2,812,500.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 2,979

14. Newport – 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit#B10

Type: One Level

Price: $1,550,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,992

15. Newport – 27 High Street, Unit#1

Type: One Level

Price: $1,050,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,603

16. Newport – 58 60 Washington Street, Unit#4

Type: Other

Price: $900,000.00

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 667

17. Newport – 120 Rhode Island Avenue, Unit#D

Type: Other

Price: $600,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,262

18. Newport – 7 9 Clay Street

Type: Side/Side

Price: $1,774,500.00

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Square Footage: 3,432

19. Portsmouth – 179 Indian Avenue

Type: Contemporary

Price: $8,550,000.00

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Square Footage: 3,552

20. Portsmouth – 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive

Type: Colonial

Price: $6,100,000.00

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6.5

Square Footage: 8,802

21. Portsmouth – 181 Seaconnet Boulevard

Type: Cottage

Price: $1,190,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square Footage: 1,775

22. Portsmouth – 78 Ferreira Avenue

Type: Colonial

Price: $914,175.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 2,648

23. Portsmouth – 17 Annette Drive

Type: Contemporary, Tri-Level

Price: $414,100.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Square Footage: 4,979

24. Portsmouth – 231 Rolling Hill Road

Type: Town House

Price: $870,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 2,010

25. Portsmouth – 38 Lawton Brook Lane

Type: Town House

Price: $480,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,819

These property sales showcase the diverse real estate offerings across Newport County. For more updates on the local housing market or if you have any interest in knowing what your home may be worth, please contact WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent, Tyler Bernadyn. You can reach Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com