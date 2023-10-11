The take-out counter at Mother Pizzeria is now open.

The quick service counter is reminiscent of a Roman café and offers a rotating selection of Roman-style slices, snacks, salads, and gelato.

Fun fact – the pizza offered at the to-go counter is a completely different style than what’s offered in the dining room.

The take-out counter is open daily from 12 pm-9 pm.

Mother Pizzeria, a neighborhood restaurant by the team behind Giusto, debuted in downtown Newport on Wednesday, July 12, at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).

Mother Pizzeria, which gets its name from the starter or “Mother” used in sourdough baking, marks Chef Kevin O’Donnell’s second restaurant in Newport. His first project, Giusto, opened in 2020 to great acclaim, including being named Rhode Island Monthly’s Best New Italian Restaurant.

O’Donnell partnered with two Giusto alums for the new restaurant, Chef Kyle Stamps (Executive Chef) and Lauren Schaefer (General Manager).

Take-Out Menu