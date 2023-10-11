Newport Classical celebrates the season with two weekends of holiday programs in December – Messiah at the Mansion featuring The Choir School of Newport County and Ensemble Altera in two performances on Sunday, December 3 at 1 pm and 3:30pm at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Ave.), and Classical Christmas on Saturday, December 16 at 3pm at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.), which brings together talented musicians from the community.

Messiah at the Mansion on December 3 features Handel’s iconic oratorio Messiah performed by Rhode Island’s Ensemble Altera, led by Christopher Lowrey, and the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, led by Peter Berton, surrounded by the splendor of Rosecliff mansion. Described by the Boston Musical Intelligencer as “seamless ensemble perfection,” Ensemble Altera offers a boldly reimagined chamber version of Handel’s timeless classic with The Choir School of Newport County, including the famous “Hallelujah Chorus.” Newport Classical is proud to present the third year of this annual holiday tradition, perfect for the whole family. Messiah at the Mansion is sponsored by Cynthia Sinclair through her generous support of The Choir School of Newport County.

Classical Christmas on December 16 is a community holiday celebration held in the English Gothic Revival architecture of Emmanuel Church. Newport Classical presents a delightful afternoon of holiday chamber music including works from the classical repertoire, traditional carols, and a grand finale featuring selections from Vivaldi’s Gloria. A memorable holiday experience for audiences of all ages, the concert is followed by a festive reception graciously hosted by the Vestry of Emmanuel Church.

Newport Classical’s Chamber Series at Newport Classical Recital Hall continues on November 3, when violinist William Hagen, hailed as a “brilliant virtuoso…a standout” (The Dallas Morning News), performs with pianist Orion Weiss. On January 26, rising-star pianist Eric Lu, who has been described by The Guardian as “a veritable poet of the keyboard,” will make his Newport Classical debut in a program featuring music by Schubert, Mendelssohn, Bach, and Chopin. The Galvin Cello Quartet, which burst onto the scene after capturing the Silver Medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition and the 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition, will perform on February 23. Bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel take the stage on March 22 in a program celebrating the many facets of the bassoon, featuring music by Debussy, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Coleridge-Taylor, and more. On April 26, the award-winning Balourdet Quartet, which recently won the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, will present a program featuring Hadyn, Kurtág, and Schubert. Polish-American soprano Magdalena Kuźma, praised as a “standout” with “star quality” by Opera News, performs a program spanning from Chopin to Rachmaninoff to Rodgers and Hammerstein on May 17. On June 7, pianist Asiya Korepanova closes the Chamber Series with music by Rachmaninoff, Mussorgsky, Beach, Chopin, and more.

For Newport Classical’s complete concert calendar, visit www.newportclassical.org/concerts.