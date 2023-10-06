The first week of October was a busy one.

A New York Man who was traveling from the Dominican Republic was arrested at T.F. Green International Airport after more than thirteen kilos of cocaine is seized from a carry-on bag.

Fort Adams State Park rocked hard Sunday evening, October 1, when Belly, one of the greatest bands to ever emerge from Newport, woke up some old ghosts in the 200-year-old Fort. The sell-out show, a benefit for Fort Adams Trust, was strong from the get-go; the band played with vigor and purpose, knocking it out of the fort to the absolute delight of longtime fans.

Here’s a look at all of the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com this week;

three Home on Indian Avenue in Portsmouth sells for $8.5 million The off-market waterfront 1.92 acre-property, boasting 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage and deeded beach access, sold today for $8,550,000.

five What Sold?: 25 Newport County properties find new owners in recent sales From serene coastal retreats to stylish condominium units, here’s a brief overview of 25 properties that sold between September 25 – September 29, 2023.

six Topgolf Rhode Island opens in Cranston on October 6 Topgolf’s 91st global venue is located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, Rhode Island

eight RITBA: Lane restrictions on the Newport Pell Bridge may cause delays Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge.

nine Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about getting an FMLA form filled out Thirty-seven percent of all healthcare dollars are now spent on administrators or administrative employees, who get paid to think up all these forms and processes.

