The first week of October was a busy one.
A New York Man who was traveling from the Dominican Republic
was arrested at T.F. Green International Airport after more than thirteen kilos of cocaine is seized from a carry-on bag.
Fort Adams State Park rocked hard Sunday evening, October 1, when Belly, one of the greatest bands to ever emerge from Newport,
woke up some old ghosts in the 200-year-old Fort. The sell-out show, a benefit for Fort Adams Trust, was strong from the get-go; the band played with vigor and purpose, knocking it out of the fort to the absolute delight of longtime fans.
Here’s a look at all of the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com this week;
one
October 2, 2023 October 6, 2023
two
Tons of Alt-Rock energy from legendary Newport band
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
three
The off-market waterfront 1.92 acre-property, boasting 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage and deeded beach access, sold today for $8,550,000.
October 3, 2023 October 3, 2023
four
Arrests made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
five
From serene coastal retreats to stylish condominium units, here’s a brief overview of 25 properties that sold between September 25 – September 29, 2023.
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
six
Topgolf’s 91st global venue is located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, Rhode Island
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
seven
Allegedly shot at Red-Tailed and Cooper hawks to protect squirrels
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
eight
Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge.
October 3, 2023 October 3, 2023
nine
Thirty-seven percent of all healthcare dollars are now spent on administrators or administrative employees, who get paid to think up all these forms and processes.
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023
ten
Known best for #1 hit “I Try,” singer features tunes from her latest album “Reset”
October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023 Obituaries From This Week
August 01, 1937 – October 02, 2023
10 hours ago October 6, 2023
October 09, 1935 – October 02, 2023
10 hours ago October 6, 2023
August 29, 1941 – October 01, 2023
October 5, 2023 October 5, 2023
March 9, 1933 – September 25, 2023
October 5, 2023 October 5, 2023
June 07, 1957 – October 01, 2023
October 4, 2023 October 4, 2023
March 07, 1963 – September 28, 2023
October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023
October 27, 1946 – September 26, 2023
October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023
January 18, 1945 – September 28, 2023
October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023
February 06, 1978 – September 29, 2023
October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023
May 31, 1933 – September 26, 2023
October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023
December 28, 1975 – September 23, 2023
September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023
December 05, 1961 – September 25, 2023
September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023