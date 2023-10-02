Fort Adams State Park rocked hard Sunday evening, October 1, when one of the greatest bands to ever emerge from Newport, RI woke up some old ghosts in the 200-year-old Fort. The sell-out show, a benefit for Fort Adams Trust, was strong from the get-go; the band played with vigor and purpose, knocking it out of the fort to the absolute delight of longtime fans.

The four-piece band of Newport natives Tanya Donelly, Gail Greenwood, and brothers Tom and Chris Gorman, originally formed in 1991, brought alt-rock passion and angst to the show. The concert was a lovefest, with many longtime fans and members of the local music community in attendance. Warm feelings aside, the band’s full-on assault demonstrated that they hadn’t forgotten a few cardinal rules of rock and roll – stay a little angry, kick up the dirt (in this case, a little mud), and play on through the occasional audio mishap.

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Tanya Donelly of Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Tanya Donelly of Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23(Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23(Photo: Ken Abrams)

Kraig Jordan

The Parkington Sisters

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Belly at Fort Adams 10-1-23 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Kraig Jordan opened the show with a fine acoustic set, and The Parkinton Sisters played a well-received set and later joined Belly for several tunes. The Newport show kicked off a mini tour for Belly, who play The Paradise in Boston later this week, and New York City’s Gramercy Theater this weekend before heading to the West Coast later this smonth. Click here for tickets and further details.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening below.