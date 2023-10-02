Newport County property transfers were busy last week, with 25 homes changing hands. The increase in local real estate activity last week shows that the local market is still consistent, despite higher interest rates and low inventory.

From serene coastal retreats to stylish condominium units, here’s a brief overview of 25 properties that sold between September 25 – September 29, 2023.

Jamestown:

● 80 West Reach Drive

● Price: $1,130,000.00

● Type: Contemporary, Ranch

● Bed/Bath: 5/2

● Sq. Ft.: 1,831

Little Compton:

● 85 Colebrook Road

● Price: $581,000.00

● Type: Raised Ranch

● Bed/Bath: 7/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,824

Middletown:

● 664 Third Beach Road

● Price: $5,900,000.00

● Type: Other

● Bed/Bath: 12/6

● Sq. Ft.: 6,519

● 10 J H Dwyer Drive

● Price: $720,000.00

● Type: Colonial, Contemporary

● Bed/Bath: 8/3

● Sq. Ft.: 2,341

● 12 Harvey Road

● Price: $670,000.00

● Type: Split Level

● Bed/Bath: 9/4

● Sq. Ft.: 2,324

● 6 Wood Road

● Price: $500,000.00

● Type: Ranch

● Bed/Bath: 6/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,092

Newport:

● 130 Carroll Avenue

● Price: $3,100,000.00

● Type: Single Family-Attached

● Bed/Bath: 12/4

● Sq. Ft.: 3,272

● 24 Winans Avenue

● Price: $3,000,000.00

● Type: Colonial

● Bed/Bath: 10/3

● Sq. Ft.: 3,253

● 11 Appleby Street

● Price: $600,000.00

● Type: Other

● Bed/Bath: 8/4

● Sq. Ft.: 1,657

● 519 Bellevue Avenue, Unit#3N

● Price: $1,100,000.00

● Type: Other

● Bed/Bath: 7/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,445

● 259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#6

● Price: $630,000.00

● Type: Town House

● Bed/Bath: 4/2

● Sq. Ft.: 1,247

● 22 Annandale Road, Unit#3

● Price: $500,000.00

● Type: One Level

● Bed/Bath: 3/2

● Sq. Ft.: 1,122

● 259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#2

● Price: $443,000.00

● Type: Other

● Bed/Bath: 4/2

● Sq. Ft.: 610

● 31 33 John Street

● Price: $1,350,000.00

● Type: Up/Down

● Bed/Bath: 10/5

● Sq. Ft.: 2,278

● 79 Tilden Avenue

● Price: $1,315,000.00

● Type: Apartment, Up/Down

● Bed/Bath: 16/4

● Sq. Ft.: 2,951

● 25 Fair Street

● Price: $1,170,000.00

● Type: Up/Down

● Bed/Bath: 9/4

● Sq. Ft.: 2,700

● 72 Eastnor Road

● Price: $1,000,000.00

● Type: Up/Down

● Bed/Bath: 11/4

● Sq. Ft.: 1,758

Portsmouth:

● 51 Cottage Avenue

● Price: $285,000.00

● Type: Cottage

● Bed/Bath: 3/1

● Sq. Ft.: 696

Tiverton:

● 33 Three Rod Way

● Price: $700,000.00

● Type: Cottage

● Bed/Bath: 5/2

● Sq. Ft.: 720

● 28 Williamson Street

● Price: $549,900.00

● Type: Raised Ranch

● Bed/Bath: 6/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,176

● 128 Captains Circle

● Price: $545,000.00

● Type: Split Level

● Bed/Bath: 7/3

● Sq. Ft.: 2,270

● 347 Fish Road

● Price: $480,000.00

● Type: Ranch

● Bed/Bath: 6/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,764

● 214 Souza Road

● Price: $395,000.00

● Type: Cape Cod

● Bed/Bath: 6/3

● Sq. Ft.: 1,248

● 358 Main Road

● Price: $379,000.00

● Type: Other

● Bed/Bath: 6/3

● Sq. Ft.: 2,426

● 45 Starboard Drive, Unit#270

● Price: $750,000.00

● Type: One Level

● Bed/Bath: 5/2

● Sq. Ft.: 1,648