Newport County property transfers were busy last week, with 25 homes changing hands. The increase in local real estate activity last week shows that the local market is still consistent, despite higher interest rates and low inventory.

From serene coastal retreats to stylish condominium units, here’s a brief overview of 25 properties that sold between September 25 – September 29, 2023. 

Jamestown: 

80 West Reach Drive 

Price: $1,130,000.00 

Type: Contemporary, Ranch 

Bed/Bath: 5/2 

Sq. Ft.: 1,831 

Little Compton: 

85 Colebrook Road 

Price: $581,000.00 

Type: Raised Ranch 

Bed/Bath: 7/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,824 

Middletown: 

664 Third Beach Road 

Price: $5,900,000.00 

Type: Other 

Bed/Bath: 12/6 

Sq. Ft.: 6,519 

10 J H Dwyer Drive 

Price: $720,000.00 

Type: Colonial, Contemporary 

Bed/Bath: 8/3

Sq. Ft.: 2,341 

12 Harvey Road 

Price: $670,000.00 

Type: Split Level 

Bed/Bath: 9/4 

Sq. Ft.: 2,324 

6 Wood Road 

Price: $500,000.00 

Type: Ranch 

Bed/Bath: 6/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,092 

Newport: 

130 Carroll Avenue 

Price: $3,100,000.00 

Type: Single Family-Attached

Bed/Bath: 12/4 

Sq. Ft.: 3,272 

24 Winans Avenue 

Price: $3,000,000.00 

Type: Colonial 

Bed/Bath: 10/3 

Sq. Ft.: 3,253 

11 Appleby Street 

Price: $600,000.00 

Type: Other 

Bed/Bath: 8/4

Sq. Ft.: 1,657 

519 Bellevue Avenue, Unit#3N

Price: $1,100,000.00 

Type: Other 

Bed/Bath: 7/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,445 

259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#6

Price: $630,000.00 

Type: Town House 

Bed/Bath: 4/2 

Sq. Ft.: 1,247 

22 Annandale Road, Unit#3

Price: $500,000.00 

Type: One Level 

Bed/Bath: 3/2 

Sq. Ft.: 1,122 

259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#2

Price: $443,000.00 

Type: Other 

Bed/Bath: 4/2 

Sq. Ft.: 610 

31 33 John Street 

Price: $1,350,000.00 

Type: Up/Down 

Bed/Bath: 10/5

Sq. Ft.: 2,278 

79 Tilden Avenue 

Price: $1,315,000.00 

Type: Apartment, Up/Down

Bed/Bath: 16/4 

Sq. Ft.: 2,951 

25 Fair Street 

Price: $1,170,000.00 

Type: Up/Down 

Bed/Bath: 9/4 

Sq. Ft.: 2,700 

72 Eastnor Road 

Price: $1,000,000.00 

Type: Up/Down 

Bed/Bath: 11/4 

Sq. Ft.: 1,758 

Portsmouth: 

51 Cottage Avenue 

Price: $285,000.00 

Type: Cottage 

Bed/Bath: 3/1 

Sq. Ft.: 696 

Tiverton: 

33 Three Rod Way 

Price: $700,000.00 

Type: Cottage 

Bed/Bath: 5/2

Sq. Ft.: 720 

28 Williamson Street

Price: $549,900.00

Type: Raised Ranch

Bed/Bath: 6/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,176 

128 Captains Circle

Price: $545,000.00

Type: Split Level

Bed/Bath: 7/3 

Sq. Ft.: 2,270 

347 Fish Road 

Price: $480,000.00

Type: Ranch 

Bed/Bath: 6/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,764 

214 Souza Road

Price: $395,000.00

Type: Cape Cod

Bed/Bath: 6/3 

Sq. Ft.: 1,248 

358 Main Road

Price: $379,000.00

Type: Other 

Bed/Bath: 6/3

Sq. Ft.: 2,426 

45 Starboard Drive, Unit#270

Price: $750,000.00 

Type: One Level 

Bed/Bath: 5/2 

Sq. Ft.: 1,648 