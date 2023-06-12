Monday, June 12, 2023
🥇 At the finish line of Leg 6 of The Ocean Race yesterday, the 11th Hour Racing Team and WindWhisper Racing earned some crucial wins.
For the 11th Hour Racing Team, this is the third leg win in a row for the team, having bagged consecutive first places in hometown Newport, Rhode Island, U.S., Aarhus, Denmark, and now The Hague. The 11th Hour Racing Team now leads on the overall leaderboard, two points ahead of Swiss rivals Team Holcim-PRB and six points ahead of German entry Team Malizia.
🍳 WUN’s Jay Flanders is back this month with another recipe: Scallops with Orange Balsamic Basil Sauce.
👉 WUN’s Thom Cahir caught up with artist Dawn Spears, Director of the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance, on Saturday at the annual Strawberry Thanksgiving presented by the Tomaquag Museum at the University of Rhode Island.
⚾ Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the scuffling Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 with the help of Torres’ late error.
🎾 The world’s top court tennis professionals will be gracing the court at the National Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport for the 47th U.S. Professional Singles playing for the Schochet Cup. The event starts today and continues to Saturday, June 17th.
🆓 Today is the final day for Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry to take advantage of free admission at 16 attractions across Newport and Bristol Counties.
🍻 Ragged Island Brewing Company will host a free Summer Concert Series on their farm this summer! The fun begins with Pete Francis, a founding member of the band Dispatch, on June 24.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 61. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: S wind 5 to 8 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 3:26 am & 4:03 pm | Low tide at 9:35 am & 10:55 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.4 days, 37% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 9 am, Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Scallops with Orange Balsamic Basil Sauce
Scallops are on the menu this month.
Art, Food, and Fun at Strawberry Thanksgiving
We speak with artist Dawn Spears, Director of the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance
Hernández lifts Red Sox over Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings to take series
Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the scuffling Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 with the help of Torres’ late error.
Menace leaves IC37 Fleet fighting for second, twice
This year, Spencer and his Menace team doubled up on first-place trophies, winning Friday’s shortened Round the Island Race and then taking the weekend series as well.
The Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing Team and WindWhisper Racing earn crucial wins
Leg 6 victory opens up a small margin on the race leaderboard for 11th Hour Racing Team
11th Hour Racing Team finishes in first place after a nail-biting end to Leg 6
11th Hour Racing Team extends its lead on the overall leaderboard to two points heading into the final leg
Obituary: Valerie Jean Simpson
February 25, 1955 – June 05, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Popular Stories on WUN
We published six stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;
- The best beach towns in Rhode Island
- Letter To The Editor: Please, Hasbro and company, do reconsider!
- Just My Opinion: It’s customer service, customer service, customer service
- Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
- Gerry Goldstein: Seeing life from both sides and fighting on for a cause
