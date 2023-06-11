Valerie Jean (Gale) Simpson, 68, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on June 5, 2023 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Jeffrey Simpson for 43 years.

Born in New London, CT on February 25, 1955, she was the daughter of Raymond and Lorraine (Eberlein) Gale. Val is survived by her husband Jeff, their son Will Simpson, and her brothers Russell Gale and Randall Gale.

She earned a B.A. at Connecticut College and a Masters of Library Science degree at URI. She lived and worked at St. George’s school for 41 years, spending 15 years as the Head School Librarian and 10 years as the School Archivist. As Librarian, she served the students with expertise and deep care. Engaging her passion for school history with enthusiastic meticulousness, Val explored, recorded, and shared that history with students, faculty, alumni, and curious outside researchers.

She loved nature and wildlife, and had a special fascination with and devotion to hummingbirds, supplying many feeders at her beloved Vermont home for the many birds that swarmed there. Val loved dogs as well, her own two golden retrievers, and any dog that crossed her path. Her Vermont property was her special, sacred place, and she cultivated it inside and out with artistic joy. Above all, she loved her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, August 27th at the St. George’s School Chapel, 73 Chapel Drive, Middletown RI 02842.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Bird Conservancy.