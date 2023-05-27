Have this newsletter delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

Good Morning! Today is Saturday, May 27, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,475 words – approximately an 8-minute read.

⚠️ The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement – warning beachgoers that local ocean, bay, and harbor water temperatures are currently only in the 50s, and could cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water.

🐎 The summer season kicks off at 5 pm today with the return of the annual charity polo match to support the Rotary Club of Newport’s charitable programs, hosted by the Newport Polo Club. Ready your picnic spread to join the action as top players compete in a classic 6-chukker showdown. Read More

🎶 A new music festival that includes music, arts, food, and more kicks off in Wakefield today. Read More

🏘️ Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 45 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend. Find Your Next Home

🎭 The 2023 Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival continues today with two shows at The JPT. Find out about the seven shows still remaining this weekend here.

🇺🇸 Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial continues at Fort Adams from 8 am to 8 pm today and tomorrow and 8 am to 6 pm on Monday. More details here

👉 Newport City Council has a workshop scheduled for May 31 at 5:30 pm. The topic will be a budget overview.

What’s Up Today – 5.27.23

Next Cruise Ship Scheduled: Seven Seas Navigator on Tuesday, May 30

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours & 52 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:54 am & 2:32 pm | Low tide at 7:59 am & 8:09 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.9 days, 44% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

@ The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, DJ Abby Duren at 9 pm

Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Bowen’s Wharf: Motion Ave from 11 am to 2 pm, The Copacetics from 3 pm to 6 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Dockside: PentGroup + DJ Jutt at 9 pm, The Complaints at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Master Gardener at 2 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Ban at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Lobster Bar: Dave Alves from 9 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Stepping Out Featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment at 6 pm, DJ Nook at the firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

The Reef: Brian Lucas Neil, Ruby Mac, and more from 12 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Carly Diette, deputy director of Corporate Communications, served as master of ceremonies and opened the remembrance by honoring the 34 men who died while serving at NUWC’s predecessor organizations.

Sale threw five strong innings while battling a stomach bug, Kiké Hernández smacked a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Friday night.

All of the past drama and sore feelings associated with Louisiana State’s invitation to the White House were seemingly forgotten or set aside Friday as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the championship women’s basketball team to the mansion with smiles, hugs and lavish praise all around.

A list of the 15 teams that forced at least a Game 6 in a best-of-seven NBA playoff series after dropping the first three games:

Maybe Kevin Garnett was right. Maybe, as he screamed in celebration of Boston’s 2008 NBA championship, anything truly is possible.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, May 27 – 29, 2023.

All state beaches, except for Scarborough South State Beach, will be open daily starting Saturday, May 27, through Labor Day.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Pitbull, Stegalia and the Wakefield Music Festival

Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer

🗞️ Further Reading

Boots on the Ground returns to Fort Adams for Memorial Day (WPRI)

Newly released images show fire damage inside Newport hotel (WJAR)

11th Hour Racing Team hits whale during Ocean Race (WPRI)

Plan to Merge RIPTA with RIDOT Scrapped (ecoRI News)

Portsmouth again denies any deal with SouthCoast Wind (East Bay Times)

Thanks for reading, have a great Saturday!

~ Ryan

