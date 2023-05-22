Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 22, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,032 words – approximately a 5-minute read.
👋 Thousands of international guests and visitors from many U.S. states descended upon Newport yesterday to bid “safe passage” to the sailors in The Ocean Race, who sailed out of the glittering Narragansett Bay on their trans-Atlantic Leg 5 to Denmark.
- Newport bids farewell to The Ocean Race Fleet
- 11th Hour Racing Team leaves hometown
- Team Malizia wins Newport In Port Race and leads fleet towards the open AtlanticNewport, bound for Denmark
🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a roundup of what’s happening on the music festival schedule across New England this summer → 2023 New England summer music festival guide.
🏀 Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points, Duncan Robinson added 22 and the eighth-seeded Heat rolled past the Celtics 128-102 on Sunday night. Miami leads the series 3-0, with a chance to finish off a stunning sweep on Tuesday night at home in Game 4. Read More
⚾ Rougned Odor hit a desperately needed bases-clearing double off struggling Corey Kluber in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 7-0 Sunday for just their third win in 14 games. Read More
👉 Newport City Council and Newport School Committee will be spending some time together this week during two workshops. The first joint workshop is tonight and will focus on “Budget Overview – School”. Read More
🐢 It’s the last call for tickets to the World Turtle Day Film Festival at Mount Hope Farm on Tuesday. Read More
What’s Up Today – 5.22.23
☀️ Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph.
- Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
- Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
🛥️ Marine Forecast
- Today: NE wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tomorrow: NE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 45 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:35 am & 10:52 pm | Low tide at 3:59 am & 3:34 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.3 days, 6% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
- 38th Grosvenor Cushing Golf Tournament at Newport Country Club
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thanks for reading, have a great Monday!
~ Ryan Belmore
