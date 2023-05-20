Sail Newport

Due to deteriorating weather, Saturday’s In-Port Race in Newport has been postponed and will now be incorporated into the start of Leg 5.

Safety is a top priority for The Ocean Race. With a forecast for increasing winds, deteriorating visibility and rain squalls with very strong gusts, it has been decided to postpone the In Port Race until Sunday.

The weather forecast is for good racing conditions on Sunday and the In Port Race will effectively be the inshore component of the Leg 5 start.

Racing is scheduled to start at 2:15pm local time (1815 UTC / 2015 CEST).

How to Follow the Leg 5 start

Leg 5 marks the ‘Battle of the Atlantic’ with three teams within one point at the top of the leaderboard. 

Team Holcim-PRB narrowly leads 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia while Biotherm is lurking within striking distance. 

GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe will not participate in leg 5 after its dismasting in leg 4. The boat is being shipped to Europe and the team is exploring options to rejoin the race.

Leg 5 – Newport to Aarhus – The Start

Racing is scheduled is start at 2:15pm local time / 1815 UTC. 
There will not be a separate In Port Race, instead, the inshore section of the start will have a leaving gate that will act as a finish line to record positions before the boats head offshore towards Aarhus.
The leaving gate positions will be the Newport In Port Race.
Crew lists are here
The start will be broadcast on Eurosport / Discovery+ in Europe and Asia.
The start will be shown on The Ocean Race YouTube Channel in the USA and other select territories
The How to Follow guide is here

The Ocean Race

About The Ocean Race

Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.

The 14th edition of The Ocean Race will start from Alicante, Spain on 15 January 2023, and will finish in Genova, Italy early in the summer of 2023. The race will visit nine iconic cities around the globe over a six-month period (Alicante, Spain - Cabo Verde - Cape Town, South Africa - Itajaí, Brazil - Newport, RI, USA - Aarhus, Denmark - Kiel Fly-By, Germany - The Hague, the Netherlands - Genova, Italy) and will feature a leg with the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event - a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon from Cape Town, South Africa to Itajaí, Brazil. The fleet of mixed crews will pass all three great southern Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn - non-stop, for the first time.

Along with five confirmed foiling IMOCA teams racing around the world, six one-design VO65 boats will race on three legs with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.