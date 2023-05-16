Sail Newport

Newport City Council and Newport School Committee will host a couple of joint workshops this month.

May 22

The first joint workshop will be held at Innovate Newport on Monday, May 22 at 5:30 pm. This workshop will focus on Budget Overview – School.

The meeting is open to the public.

CITY OF NEWPORT
NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL

JOINT WORKSHOP WITH THE SCHOOL

COMMITTEE

RE: BUDGET OVERVIEW – SCHOOL

DEPARTMENT

MAY 22, 2023
5:30 P.M.

INNOVATE NEWPORT, CONFERENCE HALL, 513

BROADWAY
NEWPORT, RI

May 25

A second joint workshop will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss Rogers High School. The full agenda is below.

The meeting is open to the public.

CITY OF NEWPORT

NOTICE OF

CITY COUNCIL JOINT

WORKSHOP WITH THE SCHOOL COMMITTEE

MAY 25, 2023

  6:00 P.M. 

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY

NEWPORT, RI 

RE: ROGERS HIGH SCHOOL

Opening Items

1.1 Call to Order

1.2 Construction Site Tours – every Thursday – 8:30 AM

2. Workshop

2.1 Impact of a New Building: Attendance, Graduation, Learning and Alignment of Educational Plan (Dr. Jermain, Director Young, Ms. Clarke)

2.2 Budget and Value Management work (J. Desanti – Downes Construction Company)

2.3 Architecture and Renderings (SLAM Collaborative)

2.4 Timeline – next 6 months; next 2 years (Gilbane Construction Co.)

2.5 City Council Questions

Newport City Hall is accessible and meets ADA requirements.  INDIVIDUALS REQUIRING AN INTERPRETER OR OTHER ACCOMODATIONS MUST NOTIFY THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE (845-5351) OR THE CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE (845-5429) ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.