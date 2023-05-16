Newport City Council and Newport School Committee will host a couple of joint workshops this month.
May 22
The first joint workshop will be held at Innovate Newport on Monday, May 22 at 5:30 pm. This workshop will focus on Budget Overview – School.
The meeting is open to the public.
CITY OF NEWPORT
NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
JOINT WORKSHOP WITH THE SCHOOL
COMMITTEE
RE: BUDGET OVERVIEW – SCHOOL
DEPARTMENT
MAY 22, 2023
5:30 P.M.
INNOVATE NEWPORT, CONFERENCE HALL, 513
BROADWAY
NEWPORT, RI
May 25
A second joint workshop will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss Rogers High School. The full agenda is below.
The meeting is open to the public.
CITY OF NEWPORT
NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL JOINT
WORKSHOP WITH THE SCHOOL COMMITTEE
MAY 25, 2023
6:00 P.M.
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY
NEWPORT, RI
RE: ROGERS HIGH SCHOOL
Opening Items
1.1 Call to Order
1.2 Construction Site Tours – every Thursday – 8:30 AM
2. Workshop
2.1 Impact of a New Building: Attendance, Graduation, Learning and Alignment of Educational Plan (Dr. Jermain, Director Young, Ms. Clarke)
2.2 Budget and Value Management work (J. Desanti – Downes Construction Company)
2.3 Architecture and Renderings (SLAM Collaborative)
2.4 Timeline – next 6 months; next 2 years (Gilbane Construction Co.)
2.5 City Council Questions
Newport City Hall is accessible and meets ADA requirements. INDIVIDUALS REQUIRING AN INTERPRETER OR OTHER ACCOMODATIONS MUST NOTIFY THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE (845-5351) OR THE CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE (845-5429) ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.