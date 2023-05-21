Outdoor music festivals featuring some of the top names in the music business are back and better than ever this summer. From Foo Fighters at Boston Calling to Lana Del Ray at Newport Folk, here’s your round-up of festivals in New England through Labor Day Weekend. We’ll update the list throughout the festival season, so check back often for the latest announcements. And let us know if we’ve missed any … e-mail Ken at mrabrams11@gmail.com with details. Click on each festival’s text link or poster below for more details.

May 25-29: Max Creek, James Montgomery and The Machine at StrangeCreek Campout, Greenfield, MA

May 26-28, Paramore, Alanis Morisette and Foo Fighters at Boston Calling, Cambridge, MA

May 27: Mavis Staples, The Revivalists and Trombone Shorty at Greenwich Town Party, Greenwich, CT

June 15-17: Mike Gordon, Twiddle and String Cheese Incident at Northlands Music and Arts Festival, Swanzey, NH

June 23-25: Cory Wong, Thee Sacred Souls and St Paul and the Broken Bones at Green River Festival, Greenfield, MA

June 23-24: The Toneshifters, The Troublemakers and Mystic Dead at Mystic River Jam, Mystic, CT

July 1: Haley Jane, Ward Hayden and Consider the Source at Rose Arts Festival, Norwich, CT

July 7-9: Brandi Carlile, Goose and Trey Anastasio at Levitate Music Festival, Marshfield, MA

July 7-8: Charlie Parr, The Devil Makes Three and Leftover Salmon at Jeezum Crow Festival 2023, Jay, VT

July 7-9: Bella’s Bartok, Steely Dead and Melvin Seals at Dead of Summer Music Festival, Manchester, VT

July 14-16: Kung Fu, The Nth Power and Pink Talking Fish at Jerry Jam, Bath, NH

July 15-16: Selwyn Birchwood, Shemekia Copeland and Joanna Conner at North Atlantic Blues Festival, Rockland, ME

July 22: Molly O’Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session and The Jethros at New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival

July 28-30: John Oates, Aimee Mann and Lana Del Ray Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

July 28-30: Chuck Mead, Hot Club of Cowtown and Melody Angel Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell, MA

August 4-6: Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste and Dianna Krall at Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, RI

August 4-6, Leon Trout, Space Bacon and Tauk at TroutStock 2023, Rutland, MA

August 11-13, Guster’s On the Ocean, Portland, ME

August 11-14: Brown Eyed Women, The English Town Project and Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at The Grateful Camp Out, Brunswick, ME

August 11-13: Roots of Creation, Samba and Kat Wright at Mountain Music and Arts Festival, Warren, NH

August 18-20: Milk Carton Kids, Watchhouse, and Sam Bush at Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival, Manchester, VT

August 18-19: Pepper, The Movement and Surfer Girl at Terptown Throwdown, Spencer, MA

August 19-20: The Beths, Lord Huron and Modest Mouse at In Between Days Festival, Quincy, MA

August 19: Woody and Sunshine, Gary Wade MC and Seth Yacovone Band at Oxbow Music Festival, Morristown, VT

August 19: Tributes to Little Feat, The Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead at Revel in the Meadow, Dover, NH

August 25-27: Bon Iver, Patti Smith and Mumford and Sons at Beach Road Weekend, Tisbury, MA

August 31-September 3: Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick, ME

August 27: Rhode Island Folk Festival, East Providence, RI

September 1-3: Robert Cray, Tuba Skinny and Greensky Bluegrass at Rhythm and Roots Festival, Charlestown, RI