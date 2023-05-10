In celebration of World Turtle Day on May 23rd, the Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm are sponsoring Rhode Island’s first World Turtle Day Film Festival with a special screening of four short films about turtle conservation in New England, including the award-winning Turtles on the Hill by URI Professor of Journalism Jason Jaacks and student Carolyn Pralle.

The public is invited to a family-friendly evening of fun, food, and films at Mount Hope Farm in Bristol, which will include a panel discussion and live Q&A session with filmmakers and conservation experts. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project, a volunteer-led community science organization that has been working to protect local diamondback terrapin populations for more than 30 years.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this event to the public while also supporting the important work of the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project,” Jaacks said. “Turtles on the HIll tells the story of the passion and purpose of this group’s work to save Rhode Island’s only endangered reptile.”

The World Turtle Day Film Festival will open doors at 6:30pm and film screening will start promptly at 7pm. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children under age 16, and should be purchased ahead at mounthopefarm.org/upcoming-events/worldturtleday.Ticket price includes appetizers. Cash bar.

EVENT SUMMARY

EVENT NAME: World Turtle Day Film Festival

WHAT: A fundraiser to benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project

SPONSORS: Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm

LOCATION: Mount Hope Farm, 250 Metacom Ave., Bristol RI

TIME: Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm. Films begin at 7pm.

TICKETS: $50 for adults, $25 for children under age 16. Tickets available online until sold out. Purchase here: mounthopefarm.org/upcoming- events/worldturtleday

ABOUT: A special screening of four short films about regional turtle conservation, including the award-winning Turtles on the Hill, by URI Professor of Journalism Jason Jaacks and student Carolyn Pralle. Panel discussion and Q&A with filmmakers and conservation experts to follow.

DETAILS: Appetizers included with ticket. Cash bar.

About Rhode Island Natural History Survey

Rhode Island Natural History Survey is a member-supported, nonprofit that engages people knowledgeable about Rhode Island’s animals and plants, geology, and ecosystems with each other and with those who can use that knowledge for research, education, and conservation. The Survey supports public involvement in science-based solutions to environmental challenges through collaborative research, biological inventory, databases and publications, and public programs including Rhode Island BioBlitz. Membership is open to all. For more information visit www.rinhs.org.

About Mount Hope Farm

Mount Hope Farm is a 127-acre historic site located in Bristol, Rhode Island. The property is privately owned and governed by The Mount Hope Trust in Bristol, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Farm is also accredited as a Level One Arboretum by the international ArbNet. The Farm is a nonprofit organization with a mission to steward the Farm’s land, landscape and structures for long-term sustainability, while cultivating appreciation of our agrarian, Native American and Colonial history. For more information visit https://www.mounthopefarm.org/.

About Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project

The Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project, a volunteer-led community science organization that has been working to protect local diamondback terrapin populations for more than 30 years. For more information visit https://www.blct.org/terrapin- research/

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: http://www.jasonjaacks.com/ turtles-on-the-hill