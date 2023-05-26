Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox daily; it’s free!

🇺🇸 One of the worst ship disasters not involving enemy action took place off the coast of Newport on this day in 1954, when more than 103 crewmen were killed, and 201 others were injured. Read More

👉 Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines, protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. Among the ten is a lighthouse in Warwick, Rhode Island. Read More

🏀 Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 on Thursday night in Game 5 to extend the Eastern Conference finals. Read More

🎉 If you bought a Powerball ticket at Fifth Ward Liquor this week, check your ticket. There was a $150,000 ticket sold there. Read More

🎵 More artists have been added to the already impressive 2023 Newport Jazz Festival lineup. Check It Out

🆕 A free hop-on hop-off bus service returns to Newport beginning today. Read More

👉 Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks opens today to the public at Green Animals Topiary Garden. The display runs through September 10. Read More

🍍 The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort officially opens daily for the season today at 12 pm. Open 12 pm to 9 pm today, and then 11 am to 9 pm daily moving forward.

✨ Take note – fireworks are scheduled for 8:45 pm tonight off of Grinnell’s Beach in Tiverton. Event Details

What’s Up Today – 5.26.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours & 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:11 am & 1:46 pm | Low tide at 6:55 am & 6:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6 days, 35% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

@ The Deck: Sean Rivers from 8 pm to 11 pm

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: 4Hundo at 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The team at the top of the overall race leaderboard has set a new monohull record

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Miami Heat insist they are as confident as ever, even after missing two chances to eliminate the Boston Celtics.

The New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities for violating NFL rules about offseason practices, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press.

With distant family members looking on, Connecticut senators voted Thursday to absolve the 12 women and men convicted of witchcraft — 11 of whom were executed — more than 370 years ago and apologize for the “miscarriage of justice” that occurred over a dark 15-year-period of the state’s colonial history.

Free JACTalk: From Archaeology to Contemporary Craft, Tues., June 6 at 6 pm

The program, which the City says in a press release is the first municipal program of its kind in Rhode Island, stems from a series of community meetings related to park use and safety that began last year, culminating in a Park Safety Report drafted by the Tree & Open Space Commission and presented to the City Council.

The impact was sudden, and the crew onboard were thrown forward, causing two injuries onboard.

By Rep. Rebecca M. Kislak and Sen. Valarie J. Lawson;

Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth for their own gain.

On Thursday, the Republican governor announced plans for a three-state blitz next week featuring at least a dozen stops. He’s scheduled to campaign Tuesday and Wednesday in Iowa before a trip to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday.

Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday advanced the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states.

In his new role, he is responsible for customer service, branch operations and team development.

🗞️ Further Reading

Green Animals adds Lego sculptures in special exhibition (WJAR)

Narragansett tribal elder announces run for Congress (WPRI)

Some of the world’s best golfers will be in Newport next summer, for the U.S. Senior Open (Yahoo)

Suicide prevention advocates say R.I. bridges need barriers and they need them now (Rhode Island Current)

House OKs bill allowing low-speed vehicles on RI roads (General Assembly)

Rep. Felix bill extending foreclosure protections passes House (General Assembly)

House passes Chairman Abney’s bill to increase affordable housing units (General Assembly)

