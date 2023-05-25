For last night’s drawing, a $150,000 Powerball®Power Play®ticket was sold from Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St., Newport.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball® number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since the player added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, the prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play® number drawn, to win $150,000.

The ticket has yet to be claimed. The winning numbers were 12, 21, 44, 50, 58, and the Powerball number was 26.

Rev your engines! NASCAR® and Powerball® have teamed up in a nationwide NASCAR Powerball Playoff Promotion. Rhode Island is one of two New England states participating in the promotion.

In Rhode Island, 15 lucky semifinalists will be drawn on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to each win $500. In addition to the $500, the 15 Rhode Island Lottery semifinalists will advance to the first round of multi-state drawings where they’ll have a chance to be selected as one of 16 national semifinalists.

The 16 national semifinalists will then go head-to-head in a series of elimination-style drawings coinciding with the NASCAR Playoffs. Four finalists will win a VIP Trip Prize to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5. At the Cup Series Championship Race, one of the four finalists will win the $1 million Grand Prize.

All Rhode Island Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased May 21, 2023, through July 19, 2023, can be entered in the 2nd Chance Promotion on the Lottery website, RILot.com. Players will need to log in or join the Rhode Island Lottery VIP Club, then enter the Second Chance code from the front of their Powerball® tickets by midnight on July 19, 2023.

Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $211 million.