Credit: Newport Jazz Festival

Newport Jazz Festival today announced the addition of the following artists to the 2023 lineup;

  • The Soul Rebels featuring Rakim & Talib Kweli
  • Marcus Miller
  • Dave Holland New Quartet
  • Durand Jones
  • Adi Oasis
  • Derrick Hodge
  • Armstrong Now: Louis at Newport
  • Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood
  • Bobby Watson All-Star Quintet
  • Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo
  • Claudia Acuna
  • Melvis Santa & Jazz Orishas
  • Lauren Sevian’s LSQ
  • Camille Thurman with The Darrell Green Quartet
  • Matthew Whitaker

Previously announced artists include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Kamasi Washington, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, and more.

The Newport Jazz Festival will occur from August 4th to August 6th at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. Full pricing is listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. 

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

TICKET PRICING

3-Day Full Price General Admission: $281.19 (includes fees)

2-Day Saturday & Sunday General Admission: $193.64 (includes fees)

Single-Day General Admission: $100.94 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $46.35 (includes fees)

Single-Day Parking: $25.75 (includes fees)

