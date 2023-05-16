Discover all that’s happening this week in and around Newport, Tuesday, May 16 – 21, 2023.
Tuesday, May 16
Things To Do
- The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- 11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5 pm: The Ocean Race Q&A Plus Sip & Shop at Team One Newport
- 6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind
- 6 pm: Book Signing: Charles J. Doane – THE BOY WHO FELL TO SHORE at Charter Books
- 6 pm: Paint your Pet night at Rejects Beer Co.
- 6:30 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Ocean Live Park Newport
Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thumb Yachting Demo/ Regatta
- 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- All Day Audrain Classic Car Exhibition
- 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
- Tonight in Newport: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Ocean Race Q&A + Sip and Shop at Team One Newport
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm
City & Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, May 17
Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its hop-on hop-off season on May 17
Mary McAleese, former president of Ireland, will participate in public conversation at Salve Regina University on May 17
Wednesday farmers market opens on Memorial Boulevard for the season on May 17
Things To Do
- 11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 3 pm: Wednesday Flight Nights at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Golden Hour Geology Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Ocean Live Park Newport
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #1 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
- 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 3:10 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #2 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Z Boys followed by Teledynes
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm
Thursday, May 18
Things To Do
- 11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm: Museum Reads – “The Paper Garden: An Artist Begins Her Life’s Work at 72” at Newport Art Museum
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Rum 201 at One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Age of the Machine: The Fight to Reinvent Democracy in the Gilded Age at The Breakers
Ocean Live Park Newport
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #3
- 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green and Martha Parker
- 3:10 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #4
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Wooden Leg followed by The Void Union
- 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4 pm, Best of Enemies National Theatre Live at 7 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, May 19
Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center
Things To Do
- 7 am: Bike Newport’s Bike to Work Day Celebration
- 11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 6:30 pm: Fireside Series: Re-Seeding Rhode Island at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm: Beth Barron In Concert at the CFP Hall
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents the Kenari Quartet at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 7:30 pm: The Newport Navy Choristers Present PROUDLY WE SING at St. Barnabas Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Ocean Live Park Newport
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Genova Pesto Championship
- 3:00 p.m. Friday Night Lights High School Sailing Regatta
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Honky Tonk Knights followed by Chelley Knight & The Dope Kings
- 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Parlor Newport: The Ravers at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, May 20
Things To Do
- The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- 8 am to 4 pm: Flea Market/Antiques/Craft Fair at The Elks Club
- 10 am to 12 pm: Middletown Valley Clean up at Middletown Valley Park
- 10 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: May Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am to 6 pm: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm: The Ocean Race In-Port Viewing Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Motors at the Mansion Cocktail Party at The Vanderbilt
- 6 pm: Mount Gay Spirit Dinner at One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Ocean Live Park Newport
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 12:30 p.m. Dock Out Ceremony
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. In-Port Race
- 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by: Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment
- 4:30 p.m. In-Port Awards
- 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 5 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 8 am
Sunday, May 21
Newport In Bloom to host its Annual Plant Sale on May 21
Things To Do
- The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Sachuest Beach (Second Beach)
- 10 am to 1 pm: Annual Newport in Bloom Plant Sale
- 10 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 11 am to 6 pm: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm: Highlights Tour of Newport’s Island Cemetery at Island Cemetery
- 1:15 pm to 3:45 pm: The Ocean Race Send-Off Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 2 pm: Monty Python’s: SPAMALOT! at Casino Theatre
- 2 pm: 3rd Annual Stuffie Smackdown! at Newport Irish American Athletic Club
- 3 pm: Teryn Kuzma, Soprano Benefit concert for Ukraine at Redwood Library
- 5 pm: CHORAL EVENSONG FOR ASCENSION at St. George’s School Chapel
Ocean Live Park Newport
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
- 10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
- 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m Dock Out Show, Sailor’s Parade, Blessing of the Fleet
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green
- 2:00 p.m. Leg starts to Aarhus, Denmark
- 6:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm & 4 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
