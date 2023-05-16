Discover all that’s happening this week in and around Newport, Tuesday, May 16 – 21, 2023.

Tuesday, May 16

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thumb Yachting Demo/ Regatta

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

All Day Audrain Classic Car Exhibition

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Tonight in Newport: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Ocean Race Q&A + Sip and Shop at Team One Newport

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm

City & Government

Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm

Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, May 17

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #1 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

3:10 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #2 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Z Boys followed by Teledynes

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, May 18

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #3

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green and Martha Parker

3:10 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #4

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Wooden Leg followed by The Void Union

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4 pm, Best of Enemies National Theatre Live at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, May 19

Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Genova Pesto Championship

3:00 p.m. Friday Night Lights High School Sailing Regatta

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Honky Tonk Knights followed by Chelley Knight & The Dope Kings

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Parlor Newport: The Ravers at 9 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, May 20

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

12:30 p.m. Dock Out Ceremony

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. In-Port Race

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by: Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment

4:30 p.m. In-Port Awards

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 5 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 8 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, May 21

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m Dock Out Show, Sailor’s Parade, Blessing of the Fleet

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green

2:00 p.m. Leg starts to Aarhus, Denmark

6:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Live music at 1 pm & 4 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.