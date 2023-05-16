Sail Newport

Discover all that’s happening this week in and around Newport, Tuesday, May 16 – 21, 2023.

Tuesday, May 16

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thumb Yachting Demo/ Regatta
  • 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • All Day Audrain Classic Car Exhibition
  • 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
  • Tonight in Newport: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Ocean Race Q&A + Sip and Shop at Team One Newport

Entertainment

City & Government

  • Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
  • Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Hotel Viking Aquidneck Growers Market

Wednesday, May 17

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #1 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
  • 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 3:10 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #2 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Z Boys followed by Teledynes

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Sail Newport

Thursday, May 18

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #3
  • 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green and Martha Parker
  • 3:10 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #4
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Wooden Leg followed by The Void Union
  • 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4 pm, Best of Enemies National Theatre Live at 7 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 9:30 pm to 1 am
  • Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, May 19

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Genova Pesto Championship
  • 3:00 p.m. Friday Night Lights High School Sailing Regatta
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Honky Tonk Knights followed by Chelley Knight & The Dope Kings
  • 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Parlor Newport: The Ravers at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Bowen's Wharf

Saturday, May 20

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 12:30 p.m. Dock Out Ceremony
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. In-Port Race
  • 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by: Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment
  • 4:30 p.m. In-Port Awards
  • 7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 5 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, May 21

Things To Do

Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

  • 10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
  • 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
  • 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m Dock Out Show, Sailor’s Parade, Blessing of the Fleet
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green
  • 2:00 p.m. Leg starts to Aarhus, Denmark
  • 6:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Live music at 1 pm & 4 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.