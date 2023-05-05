Newport in Bloom announces the date of its eagerly awaited Annual Spring Plant Sale. In addition to locally grown plants, herbs/vegetables, and colorful hanging baskets, out-of-state growers will provide a variety of unique and hard-to-find annuals, perennials, and succulents to enhance your gardens and containers.

All proceeds support Newport in Bloom’s beautification efforts, including the decorative hanging flower baskets that adorn City Streets and its annual Garden Competition and Awards Ceremony.

Newport in Bloom has been beautifying the city and encouraging and supporting its many avid gardeners for over 40 years.

DATE: Sunday, May 21

TIME: 10 am – 1 pm

EARLY BIRD ENTRY: 9:30–10:00 am ($10pp)

PLACE: Newport Elks Club Lawn

ADDRESS: 141 Pelham, Newport