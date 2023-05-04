The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.

The Choristers will perform PROUDLY WE SING: Celebrating 70 Years of Song & Service – featuring music from the past seven decades, from the 1950s to today – on May 19 at 7:30 pm at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Concert tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children, and are on sale at The Maher Garden Center (910 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown RI) and online at www.mahercenter.org. Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the concert.

All proceeds will benefit the Maher Center, which offers an array of customized programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on its Middletown campus and at ten supportive residences on Aquidneck Island and in the East Bay.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Newport Navy Choristers for generously donating their time, talent, and the proceeds from their spring concert to help the Maher Center ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live life to its fullest,” said Lynne Maher, executive director. “The Choristers and the Maher Center have both been part of the fabric of this community for the past seven decades, and we are honored to stand with them in celebration of the generations of people who have stewarded and advanced both of our organizations’ missions and enriched so many lives.”

“We’re gearing up for a busy summer of recreational activities, arts and cultural programs, vocational training, and volunteer and employment opportunities, as well as our day program, residential and behavioral health services, and other vital offerings – all of which are supported by our wheelchair-friendly transportation service,” said Jack Casey, President of the Maher Center Board of Directors “The funds raised through this special concert event will help keep it all going strong.”

“Our chorus members enjoy being able to share our music with others, particularly as our performances raise funds for local non-profit organizations that help improve the quality of life for people in our community,” said Choristers’ Board Chair Pat McGue. “For the past seventy years, with the support of the folks who attend our concerts, our performances have raised just under half a million dollars to help local nonprofits provide much-needed services to residents of Newport County and neighboring Fall River. We are grateful to the staff and volunteers of the James L. Maher Center for all that they’ve done for our community over the past 70 years, and we’re thrilled that the proceeds from our Spring concert will help sustain the Center’s life-changing services.”

Businesses and friends of the Maher Center and the Choristers are invited to support the event by reserving ad space in the special 70th-anniversary commemorative program or by making a charitable donation and adding their names to the “birthday card” that will appear in the program.

For more information, please contact Tammy Mojkowski at the Maher Center at tjmojkowski@mahercenter.org or at (401) 846-4600.