By Sail Newport/The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

Organizers announced changes to Saturday’s schedule at Ocean Live Park due to a forecast of severe weather, including strong winds and torrential rain.

Ocean Live Park will open at 10 a.m. as scheduled for fans to see the high-tech IMOCA 60 race boats at the dock but will close early at 4 p.m. All day parking is $25.

Other features of the race village at Fort Adams State Park will be unavailable. In particular, the Exploration Zone, Try Sailing! and the afternoon’s music program have been canceled due to the forecast.

Also, the Rhode Island Fast Ferry spectator boat has been cancelled tomorrow. Ticket holders will receive separate communication on refunds and availability on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s In-Port Race on the East Passage of Narragansett Bay is still scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. However, The Ocean Race will make further announcements on Saturday morning to confirm. If tomorrow’s race takes place, it will be broadcast on The Ocean Race’s YouTube channel.

The Ocean Race Club is expected to be open for guests who hold tickets, but if racing is canceled that schedule is subject to change.

Unused paid parking passes for Saturday will be honored on Sunday when the weather is expected to improve.

On Sunday, Ocean Live Park will be open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is $25.

All exhibits will be open, Try Sailing! will be taking guests out on the water and food and cafes will also be open. At 11:00 a.m., the “Coyote Brass Band” will perform on the Ocean State Stage.

The Dock-out show and sailors’ parade begins at 12:00 p.m. and will end at the race boat pier. The show includes Newport Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong handing the race off to a representative of Aarhus, Denmark, music, send-off narration by Andy Green, a blessing of the fleet by the Narragansett Indian Tribe and a send-off blessing by Newport Reverend Stephanie Shoemaker.

Once the sailors say their final goodbyes, the race boats will be on the water sailing in front of Fort Adams State Park in preparation for the trans-Atlantic race start at 2:10 p.m.