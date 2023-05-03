Beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023– Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its
Hop-On Hop-Off season early to transport folks from Jamestown to Newport for two spectacular events—the first event is at Jamestown Newport Ferry’s Stop #3, Fort Adams, for The Ocean Races’ Ocean Live Park with In-Port Race action, and the second event is at Stop #5, Perrotti Park, for the Oyster & Chowder Festival, held at Bowen’s Wharf. 

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 17 through October 9, 2023. Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park. Ticket options include round-trip or one-way fares. Jamestown Newport Ferry offers a reduced-rate evening special, daily after 4 pm (except during festivals).

Throughout the summer, Jamestown Newport Ferry will offer express service to special Newport events such as the Folk and Jazz Festivals, the International Boat Show, and Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival. Please note that during some of these events, the Jamestown Newport Ferry will have an altered Hop-On Hop-Off schedule, as shown on the schedule page of the website. Jamestown Newport Ferry is operated by Conanicut Marine Services Inc. and is based in Jamestown, R.I.

For more information on schedules, charters, fares and tickets please visit JamestownNewportFerry.com

