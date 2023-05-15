On Wednesday, May 17th, Memorial Boulevard will come alive with the first farmers market of the season.

Farmers and food vendors from across the state will pop up their tents along the shady sidewalk, setting up stalls overflowing with locally sourced foods: fresh vegetables and fruit; pasture-raised meat and eggs; fresh and smoked fish; artisan bread and pastries; flowers; and a selection of prepared foods, plus coffee and freshly squeezed juices.

Exciting new vendors include Little Fish, using local, sustainable “little fish” to create fresh, delicious, and environmentally responsible tacos and ceviche; Newport favorite, Wally’s Wieners, bringing Saugy dogs and burgers; and Ethiopian Eats, offering traditional Ethiopian cuisine. Slowhand Sharpening returns with weekly knife sharpening services.

Walk or ride your bike to Memorial Boulevard at the Chapel Street intersection to check out the great selection of local foods at the Wednesday market held from 2 – 6 pm, rain or shine, every week until October 25th.

Aquidneck Community Table’s Saturday morning market moved outdoors to Middletown on May 6. Open from nine to noon every Saturday morning through October, the attractive Embrace Home Loans campus at 25 Enterprise Drive in Middletown – conveniently located between Middletown Town Hall and the Ocean State Job Lot plaza – offers plenty of parking, vibrant green space, and comfortable seating areas.

All ACT markets offer a dollar-for-dollar free match for produce for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers who use their EBT allowance at a market. Many vendors also accept WIC (Women, Infants and Children). Staff at the Welcome Stall at the market entrance will be happy to share information about how these programs work, plus volunteer opportunities with ACT programs.

Love the farmer’s market? Don’t miss your chance to join ACT at their annual Summer Bounty fundraiser on June 20th. Tickets are available here.