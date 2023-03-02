Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5.

Thursday, March 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, March 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4 pm, RRR at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Falm from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Saturday, March 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 11 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 2 pm, Women Talking at 4:30 pm, Empire of Light at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Wicked Peachfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

Sunday, March 5

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Ryan Hartt & The Blue Hearts from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm

 City & Government