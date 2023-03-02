Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5.
Thursday, March 2
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 5:30 pm: Outsider Art: Harnessing Color – Panel Discussion at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Women Talking at 3:30 pm, TAR with a live performance by Newport String Project at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: MIddletown Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm
What’s Up Interview: Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse – duo coming to United Theatre in Westerly March 2
Newport Folk Festival veterans formerly known as Mandolin Orange
Friday, March 3
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: FLIGHT CLUB | Wine Tasting @ Curiosity Store
- 7:30 pm: FirstWorks presents The Wondertwins at Providence G
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4 pm, RRR at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Falm from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm
Brewing Up Fun: Rhode Island Craft Beer Week returns March 3 – 12
RI Craft Beer Week will celebrate RI’s beer manufacturers and feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.
Boston’s The Wondertwins will bring their unique style to Providence for one-night show on March 3
Identical twin dance crew takes audiences from the roots of street dance to the glitz and glamour of Broadway
Saturday, March 4
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Build a Wood Charcuterie Board at IYRS
- 10 am: Community Hair Drive at Stef’s Salon & Spa in Portsmouth
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm to 4 pm: The Chanler Hot Chocolate Bar
- 2 pm: Stouts & Snouts at Rejects Beer Co.
- 2 pm: Film Noir at Channing: Kiss Me Deadly at Channing Memorial Church
- 2:30 pm: Irish Music Show at Newport Public Library
- 5:30 pm: Grand Marshal Roast at St. Augustin’s Church Hall
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 11 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 2 pm, Women Talking at 4:30 pm, Empire of Light at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Wicked Peachfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Rejects Beer Co. to host ‘Stouts & Snouts’ on March 4
‘Stouts & Snouts’ to benefit Potter League for Animals.
On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport
Waterhouse served a life in medicine and public service.
What’s Up Interview: We speak with children’s musician Laurie Berkner on the ‘kindie rock’ movement and more
Berkner playing sold out show at Greenwich Odeum Saturday March 4 at 3PM
Sunday, March 5
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 12:30 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tour at Saint Joseph Cemetery
- 1 pm to 4 pm: The Chanler Hot Chocolate Bar
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ryan Hartt & The Blue Hearts from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
