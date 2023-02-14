Join Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals at Rejects Beer Co. on Saturday, March 4, from 2 pm to 5 pm for some beers and belly scratches as they host “Stouts & Snouts,” a pet-friendly friend-raiser event!

There will be tacos, music, a dog talent contest, photos, and $1 of every beer sold will be donated to the Potter League for Animals.

You can also help the Potter League for Animals “Fill-a-Truck” by donating cat or dog food for the Potter Pet Food Pantry. Admission is free; dogs must be leashed.

Rejects Beer Co. is located at 124 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown and is online at rejectsbeerco.com.