Touro Synagogue, a National Historic Site, opens for the 2023 Season on Sunday, March 5.

Visit the oldest synagogue in the United States and learn why Touro Synagogue is an architectural masterpiece of the colonial era and why it stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.

photo by Lew Keen

During March and April, the site will be open on Sundays only, with six daily tours running every 45 minutes, starting at 10:00 a.m., with the last tour commencing at 1:45 p.m. The schedule will expand beginning in May. Please visit the “Plan a Visit” page on tourosynagogue.org for schedule details and admission prices.

In addition to the award-winning presentations by knowledgeable and engaging guides, visitors may explore two floors of interactive exhibits at the Loeb Visitors Center, and enjoy the beautiful gardens and grounds, steps from Washington Square, in the heart of historic Newport.

TripAdvisor reviewers rate Touro Synagogue as #3 out of 98 “Things to Do in Newport,” with 95% giving a rating of either “Excellent” or “Very Good.”

photo by Josh Edenbaum

Entrance into the synagogue is by tour only, and all tickets are sold in person at the Loeb Visitors Center at 52 Spring Street, between Touro and Barney Streets (no advance reservations). Ticket prices are discounted for seniors, children, and others, and residents of the City of Newport are offered free admission with proof of residency.

Also, Colonial Jewish Walking Tours will return in April. The tours will be offered at 11:00 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. To learn more and reserve a tour, visit the Jewish Walking Tours webpage.

For more information, please write tours@tourosynagogue.org or phone 401-847-4794, ext. 207.